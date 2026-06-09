Congress Rajya Sabha Candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination Rejected

Congress has suffered a major setback ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, with the nomination of its Madhya Pradesh candidate Meenakshi Natarajan being rejected. The BJP had objected to her nomination papers, alleging that certain information was concealed, including details related to a criminal case.

Natarajan, who hails from Karnataka and is considered close to both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, was fielded by the Congress from Madhya Pradesh.

Amid the controversy, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha dismissed the allegations. In a post on X, he said no criminal case had been registered against Natarajan and that only a notice had been issued asking why compensation proceedings of Rs 10 crore should not be initiated against her and others. He added that her lawyer had already responded to the notice and that no FIR had been filed in the matter.