Pak Using Fake News To Cover Up Failings, Human Rights Abuses In PoK: MEA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India accused Pakistan of spreading misinformation about PoK abuses.

Widespread protests and shutdown gripped PoK against Pakistani authorities.

India on Tuesday accused Pakistan of spreading misinformation to divert attention from alleged human rights abuses in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where reports of police brutality have surfaced amid ongoing protests.

Responding to a question by ANI on the situation in PoK, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India had observed a recurring pattern of "fake news and videos" originating from Pakistan.

"We continue to see in this context a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," Jaiswal said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Responding to ANI's question on protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We continue to see in this context, a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own… pic.twitter.com/mgP3qC5M55 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

The MEA spokesperson also referred to reports alleging excessive use of force by authorities in PoK.

"There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in which several people have been killed and many injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," he added.

The remarks came amid reports of protests and unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, with India alleging that Islamabad is attempting to shift focus away from developments on the ground through misinformation campaigns.

Massive Protests, Shutdown Grip PoK

A region-wide shutdown and protest movement swept across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday, with thousands of people taking to the streets to protest against the Pakistani government and military. Demonstrations were reported in Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bhimber, Dadyal, Palandri and Sudhnoti, where protesters raised slogans demanding freedom and action on a range of longstanding grievances.

Tensions escalated after security forces allegedly used live ammunition, pellet guns and tear gas to disperse crowds, leaving several people injured and fuelling anger across the region.

The protests gained momentum in Rawalakot, where large crowds began gathering around 11 a.m. and blocked key roads. As demonstrators from neighbouring areas attempted to enter the city, Pakistani police, Rangers and army personnel reportedly launched an operation to stop them. At least seven people were injured after security forces allegedly opened fire, used pellet guns and fired tear gas shells.

Similar scenes unfolded in Kotli, where protesters marched through the streets chanting anti-government slogans. Demonstrators from multiple districts were seen heading towards Rawalakot in a show of solidarity. In Dadyal, thousands also gathered to protest against what they described as the Pakistani military's policies in the region.

The shutdown disrupted normal life across PoK, with markets, businesses and commercial establishments remaining closed in major towns, including Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Bhimber and Dadyal.

In Palandri, protesters displayed tear gas shells they claimed had been fired by security forces and accused authorities of suppressing peaceful demonstrations. In Sudhnoti, demonstrators carrying wooden sticks held rallies and warned the government against ignoring public concerns.

Tensions also flared in Muzaffarabad, where clashes reportedly broke out near Neelum Bridge. Videos circulating on social media appeared to show gunfire, raising fears of further escalation.

Anger Over Broken Promises

The latest unrest follows a major protest movement in October last year, during which 31 people were reportedly killed. In the aftermath, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dispatched senior adviser Rana Sanaullah to hold talks with protest leaders.

Following negotiations, authorities reportedly agreed to accept 21 of the 38 demands. However, protest organisers say most of those commitments remain unfulfilled eight months later and accuse the government of responding to renewed demonstrations with force rather than reform.

The protests have also intensified scrutiny of Brigadier Faiq Ayub, the ISI sector commander in PoK. Activists claim military repression increased following his appointment last year, alleging a sharp rise in crackdowns on protesters and political activists.

According to protest groups, dozens of civilians have died in security-force actions over the past eight months. The latest wave of demonstrations underscores growing frustration over economic hardship, political representation and what protesters describe as heavy-handed state intervention—issues that continue to drive unrest across PoK.