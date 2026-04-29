WhatsApp Is Putting Status Updates In Your Chats Tab: Here's What's Changing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WhatsApp beta for Android now shows status updates at top.

Status tray appears above contacts in the Chats tab.

Updates are ranked by relevance and interaction patterns.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature for Android beta users that brings status updates directly into the Chats tab. Previously, users had to switch to the Updates tab to see all status updates from their contacts. With this change, recent status updates now appear at the top of the Chats screen, making them visible the moment the app is opened.

The feature was first spotted following the release of WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.17.1, available on the Google Play Store, and is currently limited to a small group of beta testers.

How Status Updates Now Appear Inside The Chats Tab

Earlier, the Chats tab only showed status updates from contacts with whom a user had an active conversation. Anyone outside that group required a separate visit to the Updates tab. The new layout changes that by placing a status tray in the top app bar of the Chats screen.

The tray displays up to three contacts who have recently shared a status update. Users can scroll down to see the full list, which also includes updates from archived contacts and from people with no active chat.

The layout follows a format similar to Instagram Stories, where updates are arranged horizontally at the top of the feed. When status updates are visible in the tray, the "WhatsApp" label in the top left corner is hidden. It reappears once the user scrolls down.

The Updates tab has not been removed. It still shows status updates with preview thumbnails, offering a more detailed visual overview. The Chats tab version is more compact, taking up less space while still indicating who has posted something new. Updates in the Chats tab are also ranked by relevance and interaction patterns.

Is This A Permanent Feature Or Just A Test?

At this stage, the feature appears to be experimental. WhatsApp seems to be using the limited rollout to observe how users interact with the new placement before making any wider decisions.

One detail worth noting: since this is still in testing, no ads will appear between status updates in the Chats tab tray.

The feature is gradually rolling out to beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android via the Google Play Store. Not all beta users will see it immediately, and broader availability will depend on how the testing phase progresses over the coming weeks.