iPhone 17 Pro Max Got A Rare Rs 56,000 Discount: Here's Where & How To Get It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 17 Pro Max now available with significant savings.

Combined offers reduce effective price by over Rs 56,000.

Features A19 Pro chip, triple 48MP cameras, 6.9-inch display.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Discount: The iPhone 17 Pro Max has barely had time to settle since its launch, yet it continues to hold attention. The upgrades this cycle lean more toward everyday usability than headline-grabbing changes, but the phone still stands out for its camera and performance improvements. Now, a new set of deals has added another reason to consider it.

Vijay Sales currently has multiple offers running on the device, and when stacked together, they can bring down the cost by a notable amount, making this flagship a little more approachable for buyers.

How Much Can You Save On iPhone 17 Pro Max Right Now?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max carries a base price of Rs 1,49,900, but Vijay Sales has it listed at Rs 1,45,490, which means an instant saving of Rs 4,410 off the top. Buyers paying through an HSBC Bank credit card on EMI can claim an additional flat discount of Rs 6,000.

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The most substantial saving, however, comes from the exchange offer. Trading in an older handset, such as the iPhone 15, can get you up to Rs 45,670 off. Stack all three offers together, and the total effective discount works out to Rs 56,080.

What Are The Key Features Of iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max runs on Apple's A19 Pro chip and comes with 12GB RAM. Storage options available are 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The display is a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

On the camera front, the phone has a triple rear setup with three 48MP sensors, along with an 18MP front camera. It charges via USB-C, with support for both fast wired charging and MagSafe wireless charging. Connectivity covers 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth.

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The device holds an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance and uses Face ID for security. It ships with the latest version of iOS and is expected to receive software support over the long term.