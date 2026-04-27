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HomeTechnologyGadgetsCan You Afford iPhone 18 Pro Max? Here Is The Expected Price In India

Can You Afford iPhone 18 Pro Max? Here Is The Expected Price In India

Apple's next big iPhone is still months away, but early leaks are already giving a rough idea of what iPhone 18 Pro Max buyers in India might end up paying.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Apr 2026 12:29 PM (IST)

iPhone 18 Leaks:

With the iPhone 17 barely out, attention has already shifted to the iPhone 18 series. Early leaks and reports are pointing to a broad lineup that includes the standard iPhone 18, the Pro, the Pro Max, and possibly Apple's first-ever foldable device. Pricing is one of the more talked-about aspects of this upcoming lineup, and several leaks have given a rough idea of what buyers in India might expect to pay. 

Apple is reportedly looking to absorb additional costs, which means prices may not jump significantly from the current generation.

What Could Be iPhone 18 Series Price In India?

Based on leaks and early reports, the iPhone 18 base model is expected to start at around Rs 85,000, though some reports suggest it could match the iPhone 17's starting price of Rs 82,900.

The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to be priced at approximately Rs 1,34,900, with some leaks pointing to a slight increase to around Rs 1,35,000. 

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to start near Rs 1,54,900 for the 256GB variant, while other sources place the range between Rs 1,49,900 and Rs 1,59,900.

ALSO READ: iPhone Ultra Leaks: New Video Shows How Apple's First Foldable Will Look

For those watching their budget, the iPhone 18e is rumoured to arrive in 2027 at an estimated price between Rs 65,000 and Rs 75,000.

As for the foldable, Apple's first foldable device could carry a steep price tag, with global estimates starting at $2,000, which works out to roughly Rs 1,87,000 or more in India.

What Specs Are Expected In iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max?

The Pro models are expected to be the standout devices in the lineup. Leaks suggest Apple may move Face ID under the display, which could cause the Dynamic Island to shrink or disappear entirely, leaving only a small cutout for the front camera.

Camera upgrades are also expected, with the Pro models potentially getting a variable aperture lens for better control over lighting and depth. There are also hints at a new sensor aimed at improving low-light photography.

ALSO READ: iPhone Fold Will Open Like Your Passport: The Real Reason Apple Chose This Design

On performance, the A20 Pro chip is expected to bring faster processing and improved efficiency, along with stronger on-device AI capabilities. The Pro Max may also feature a larger battery, though that could add a slight increase in thickness.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Apr 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gadgets TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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