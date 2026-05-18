Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Is Now Rs 13,500 Cheaper, But There Is A Catch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Galaxy S26 Ultra price drops significantly on Vijay Sales.

HDFC cardholders get an additional Rs 4,500 discount.

Features 6.9-inch display, 200MP camera, 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Discount: Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is now available at a lower price on Vijay Sales. The phone was launched at Rs 1,39,999 for the 256GB variant, and it is currently listed at a reduced price on the platform.

If you are considering picking up the device, there is also an additional bank offer that brings the price down further. Here is a breakdown of what the current deal looks like and what the phone has to offer.

How Much Can You Actually Save on the Galaxy S26 Ultra?

Vijay Sales is currently listing the Galaxy S26 Ultra at Rs 1,30,999, which is Rs 9,000 less than its launch price of Rs 1,39,999 for the 256GB variant.

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On top of that, HDFC Bank credit card holders can avail an instant Rs 4,500 discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 1,26,499. In total, that works out to a saving of Rs 13,500.

What Do You Get With The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra?

On the display front, the phone sports a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with a Privacy Display feature and is protected by Corning Gorilla Armour 2 with an anti-reflective coating.

For cameras, the Galaxy S26 Ultra packs a quad rear setup: a 200MP main camera with OIS, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, a 50MP periscope lens with 5x zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

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Powering the phone is a 5,000mAh battery with 60W wired charging, 25W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging support.

Overall, if you have been waiting for a price drop on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, this current listing on Vijay Sales brings the flagship within a slightly more accessible range.