Buying iPhone 17 Pro? Skip Amazon And Flipkart; These Stores Are Cheaper

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 17 Pro lacks direct discounts on Amazon/Flipkart.

Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital offer cheaper prices.

Vijay Sales provides the lowest iPhone 17 Pro price.

iPhone 17 Pro Discounts: If you were eyeing the iPhone 17 Pro, what is the first thing you would check? Probably Amazon or Flipkart, right? But there are other platforms offering better deals on Apple's latest flagship. While Amazon and Flipkart are not giving buyers any price cut on the iPhone 17 Pro, e-commerce platforms like Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital do.

One question still stands: where do you get Apple's flagship for the cheapest? We are here to do the math for you.

Best Deals On iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro launched at Rs 1,34,900, and that is exactly what you will pay on Flipkart and Amazon. Of course, you can stack bank deals and exchange offers on top, but there is no fun without a direct discount.

Vijay Sales is listing the iPhone 17 Pro for Rs 1,30,790, which is Rs 4,110 off the launch price. On top of that, you can bring the price down further with bank offers: Rs 12,500 off on American Express Card EMI, Rs 4,000 off with ICICI Bank or SBI Bank credit cards, and additional savings if you trade in your old phone.

ALSO READ: Why iPhone 18 Pro Might Be Worth The Wait Over iPhone 17 Pro

Reliance Digital, on the other hand, has the iPhone 17 Pro listed at Rs 1,30,990, which is Rs 3,910 off the launch price. Additional offers include Rs 4,000 off on EMI or Rs 3,000 off on a full swipe with a credit card.

Comparing both deals, it is clear that Vijay Sales gives you the iPhone 17 Pro at the lowest price right now.

Should You Buy iPhone 17 Pro Now or Wait?

The iPhone 17 Pro is undoubtedly one of the most well-received Apple models in years. Whether you should buy now or hold off really depends on how patient you are. If you can wait a few months, you are likely to find better deals.

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iPhones tend to get cheaper once a new model launches, which in this case would be the iPhone 18 series in September. Alternatively, the Diwali sales are another window where prices usually drop noticeably across platforms.