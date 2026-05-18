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HomeTechnologyGadgetsBuying iPhone 17 Pro? Skip Amazon And Flipkart; These Stores Are Cheaper

Buying iPhone 17 Pro? Skip Amazon And Flipkart; These Stores Are Cheaper

Amazon and Flipkart are selling the iPhone 17 Pro at full price. But two other stores are quietly offering thousands off. Here is where your money goes further.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 May 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 17 Pro lacks direct discounts on Amazon/Flipkart.
  • Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital offer cheaper prices.
  • Vijay Sales provides the lowest iPhone 17 Pro price.

iPhone 17 Pro Discounts: If you were eyeing the iPhone 17 Pro, what is the first thing you would check? Probably Amazon or Flipkart, right? But there are other platforms offering better deals on Apple's latest flagship. While Amazon and Flipkart are not giving buyers any price cut on the iPhone 17 Pro, e-commerce platforms like Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital do. 

One question still stands: where do you get Apple's flagship for the cheapest? We are here to do the math for you.

Best Deals On iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro launched at Rs 1,34,900, and that is exactly what you will pay on Flipkart and Amazon. Of course, you can stack bank deals and exchange offers on top, but there is no fun without a direct discount.

Vijay Sales is listing the iPhone 17 Pro for Rs 1,30,790, which is Rs 4,110 off the launch price. On top of that, you can bring the price down further with bank offers: Rs 12,500 off on American Express Card EMI, Rs 4,000 off with ICICI Bank or SBI Bank credit cards, and additional savings if you trade in your old phone.

ALSO READ: Why iPhone 18 Pro Might Be Worth The Wait Over iPhone 17 Pro

Reliance Digital, on the other hand, has the iPhone 17 Pro listed at Rs 1,30,990, which is Rs 3,910 off the launch price. Additional offers include Rs 4,000 off on EMI or Rs 3,000 off on a full swipe with a credit card.

Comparing both deals, it is clear that Vijay Sales gives you the iPhone 17 Pro at the lowest price right now.

Should You Buy iPhone 17 Pro Now or Wait?

The iPhone 17 Pro is undoubtedly one of the most well-received Apple models in years. Whether you should buy now or hold off really depends on how patient you are. If you can wait a few months, you are likely to find better deals. 

ALSO READ: Google Built Pixel 10 To Convince iPhone Users To Make The Jump

iPhones tend to get cheaper once a new model launches, which in this case would be the iPhone 18 series in September. Alternatively, the Diwali sales are another window where prices usually drop noticeably across platforms.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I find discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro?

While Amazon and Flipkart offer no direct discounts, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital have reduced prices on the iPhone 17 Pro.

What is the launch price of the iPhone 17 Pro?

The iPhone 17 Pro was launched at Rs 1,34,900. This is the price you'll find on Amazon and Flipkart.

Which platform offers the iPhone 17 Pro at the lowest price?

Currently, Vijay Sales offers the iPhone 17 Pro at the lowest price of Rs 1,30,790, which is Rs 4,110 off the launch price.

Are there additional offers on the iPhone 17 Pro at Vijay Sales?

Yes, Vijay Sales offers bank discounts like Rs 12,500 off on American Express Card EMI and Rs 4,000 off with ICICI or SBI credit cards. Trade-in options are also available.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 01:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets IPhone 17 TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Pro
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