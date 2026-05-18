Pakistan has deployed approximately 8,000 troops, around 16 Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets, two squadrons of drones, and an HQ-9 surface-to-air missile defence system.
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Pak's ‘Double Game’? Mediation Role Questioned After Troops Deployed In Saudi Arabia
Pakistan faces scrutiny over its “mediator” role in the Middle East conflict after reportedly deploying 8,000 troops, fighter jets and air defence systems to Saudi Arabia.
- Pakistan deploys 8,000 troops, jets to Saudi Arabia.
- Chinese-made JF-17 jets and drone squadrons deployed.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What military assets has Pakistan deployed in Saudi Arabia?
Why are Pakistan's military deployments in Saudi Arabia causing concern?
The deployments are raising questions because Pakistan is simultaneously positioning itself as a mediator in the Middle East conflict while strengthening its military presence in Saudi Arabia.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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