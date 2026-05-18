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HomeNewsWorldPak's ‘Double Game’? Mediation Role Questioned After Troops Deployed In Saudi Arabia

Pak's ‘Double Game’? Mediation Role Questioned After Troops Deployed In Saudi Arabia

Pakistan faces scrutiny over its “mediator” role in the Middle East conflict after reportedly deploying 8,000 troops, fighter jets and air defence systems to Saudi Arabia.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 18 May 2026 11:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistan deploys 8,000 troops, jets to Saudi Arabia.
  • Chinese-made JF-17 jets and drone squadrons deployed.

Amid the ongoing tensions and conflict in the Middle East, questions are being raised over whether Pakistan is playing a “double game” as it continues to position itself as a mediator while simultaneously strengthening military deployments in Saudi Arabia under a bilateral defence agreement.

According to reports, Pakistan has deployed nearly 8,000 troops, a fleet of fighter jets and a Chinese-imported air defence system in Saudi Arabia at a time when the regional conflict is nearing its 12th week. The move has drawn attention as Pakistan has also been actively involved in mediation efforts between the warring sides.

Chinese-Made Fighter Jets 

Three Pakistani security officials and two government sources confirmed the defence deployments to a news agency. The military assets reportedly include around 16 Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets, which arrived in Saudi Arabia in early April.

The deployment also includes two squadrons of drones and an HQ-9 surface-to-air missile defence system. Pakistan is overseeing the operations, while Saudi Arabia is bearing the expenses.

According to Reuters, the deployment could also include the possibility of sending Pakistani warships to the region.

Pakistan’s Mediation Role Under Scrutiny

Pakistan has been engaged in diplomatic efforts since March to push for an end to the conflict and has even hosted direct talks between the two sides. However, the initial round of negotiations reportedly failed to produce any breakthrough.

During the conflict, Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is said to have spoken multiple times with US President Donald Trump. Trump has also claimed on several occasions that he refrained from launching attacks following requests from Pakistan’s Prime Minister.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, Pakistan’s continued military deployment in Saudi Arabia has triggered questions over its balancing role in the conflict.

Up To 80,000 Troops Deployment Allowed

Under the defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Islamabad can deploy nearly 80,000 troops in the Kingdom, according to provisions in the pact.

Reuters had earlier reported that Pakistan began deploying forces after Iran allegedly targeted Saudi infrastructure, resulting in the death of a Saudi citizen.

However, Pakistani authorities have not officially responded to reports regarding the latest military deployments in Saudi Arabia.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What military assets has Pakistan deployed in Saudi Arabia?

Pakistan has deployed approximately 8,000 troops, around 16 Chinese-made JF-17 fighter jets, two squadrons of drones, and an HQ-9 surface-to-air missile defence system.

Why are Pakistan's military deployments in Saudi Arabia causing concern?

The deployments are raising questions because Pakistan is simultaneously positioning itself as a mediator in the Middle East conflict while strengthening its military presence in Saudi Arabia.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 11:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan UAE Pakistan's Double Game Pakistan UAE Ties Chinese Fighter Jet
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