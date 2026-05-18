Heatwave To Intensify Across North India, IMD Issues Fresh Warning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heatwave alert for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, UP, and more.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue across large parts of northwest and central India throughout the week. According to the weather department, temperatures are expected to rise further in several states over the coming days, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses and putting pressure on electricity demand. The IMD said maximum temperatures could rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in many parts of northwest India till May 24, while some areas of Chhattisgarh may see a sharper increase of up to 4 degrees Celsius till May 21.

Temperatures Set To Rise

In its latest heatwave bulletin issued on Monday, the IMD said isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan and East Rajasthan are likely to experience heatwave conditions between May 19 and May 24.

The weather department also warned that parts of Uttar Pradesh could witness severe heatwave conditions during the same period. Both western and eastern regions of the state are expected to remain under intense heat from Tuesday onwards.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada and central Maharashtra are also likely to face heatwave conditions in isolated pockets on different days this week.

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Several States On Alert

The IMD said Bihar and Telangana may also witness heatwave conditions in some areas till May 21. Meanwhile, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to remain under heatwave conditions between May 20 and May 24.

While temperatures are likely to rise across northwest India, the IMD said there may not be any major change in temperatures over the rest of the country till May 24. Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to see stable temperatures till May 18, followed by a gradual fall of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius between May 19 and May 24.

The weather department has advised people to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated and take precautions against heatstroke, especially children, elderly people and those with existing health conditions.

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