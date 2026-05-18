The waiver was extended to support energy-vulnerable nations affected by disruptions in Gulf oil supplies due to the ongoing conflict.
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US Extends Sanction Waiver On Russian Oil By 30 Days To Aid Vulnerable Nations
The US extended for 30 days a waiver allowing Russian seaborne oil purchases to support energy-vulnerable nations hit by Gulf supply disruptions amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict.
- US Treasury extends 30-day waiver for Russian oil purchases.
- Waiver aids energy-vulnerable nations amid Gulf oil supply disruptions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has the US Treasury extended the sanctions waiver for Russian seaborne oil?
What does the waiver allow countries to do?
It temporarily allows access to Russian oil and petroleum products stranded on tankers without violating US sanctions.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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