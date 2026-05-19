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HomeBusinessPetrol, Diesel Prices Increased By Nearly 90 Paise Per Litre, Second Hike In A Week

Petrol, Diesel Prices Increased By Nearly 90 Paise Per Litre, Second Hike In A Week

Fuel prices were increased for the second time in less than a week on Tuesday, with petrol and diesel rates going up by as much as 90 paise per litre across major metro cities.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 May 2026 06:51 AM (IST)

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by up to 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second revision in fuel rates within less than a week.

In the national capital, petrol prices rose to Rs 98.64 per litre from Rs 97.77 earlier, while diesel prices increased to Rs 91.58 per litre from Rs 90.67, according to industry sources.

The latest revision comes days after fuel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre on Friday.

Metro Cities See Fresh Increase

In Delhi, petrol prices went up by 87 paise to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel became costlier by 91 paise and is now retailing at Rs 91.58 per litre.

Mumbai recorded a rise of 91 paise in petrol prices, taking the rate to Rs 107.59 per litre. Diesel prices in the city increased by 94 paise to Rs 94.08 per litre.

Kolkata witnessed the sharpest increase in petrol prices among the four metros, with rates climbing by 96 paise to Rs 109.70 per litre. Diesel prices there rose by 94 paise to Rs 96.07 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol prices increased by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, while diesel rates were raised by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre.

Before You Go

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 06:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diesel Prices Petrol Price Hike Petrol Prices
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