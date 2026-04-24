iPhone Ultra Leaks: New Video Shows How Apple's First Foldable Will Look

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dummy iPhone video reveals book-style foldable design.

Internal screen offers tablet-like experience, outer screen compact.

Features Touch ID, dedicated camera button, dual rear cameras.

iPhone Fold Leaks: Apple’s foldable iPhone has been part of rumours for years, but now things are starting to look more real. A new dummy unit video shared by YouTuber Vadim Yuryev from Max Tech gives a closer look at what the device could actually feel like in hand. The clip compares the foldable design with existing iPhones and iPads, offering a clearer sense of size, thickness, and usability.

While this is not an official product yet, such detailed mock-ups are often based on supply chain leaks and tend to be fairly accurate.

What Does Leaked Dummy Video Reveal About Foldable iPhone Design?

The dummy suggests a book-style fold similar to a small tablet. When opened, the device is expected to feature a 7.8-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, close to the size of an iPad mini.

When closed, it could shrink to around 5.5 inches, though some reports claim a slightly smaller 5.3-inch screen.

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Yuryev’s video highlights how the inner display compares to an iPhone 17 Pro Max in landscape mode. The width appears similar, but the foldable offers significantly more height, making it better suited for video viewing and gaming.

The outer display, however, looks compact and may take time to get used to, especially for users with larger hands.

What Features & Changes Can Be Expected In Apple’s First Foldable?

The dummy unit shows a Touch ID-enabled power button instead of Face ID, likely due to space limits. There is also a dedicated Camera Control button, which Apple may position as a key usability feature for one-handed operation.

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On the back, the device appears to include a dual-camera setup placed on a raised plateau instead of a full-width bump. Thickness is another talking point. Yuryev claims the folded unit measures about 11mm, though other leaks suggest it could be closer to 9mm.

Apple is expected to introduce this foldable alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup later this year, possibly under the “iPhone Ultra” branding.