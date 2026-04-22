iPhone Fold Will Open Like Your Passport: The Real Reason Apple Chose This Design

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple's upcoming iPhone Fold may adopt a passport-like folding design.

This new design focuses on a wider, more usable display when open.

The 4:3 aspect ratio aims to improve video viewing and app functionality.

iPhone Fold: If foldable phones still feel like a niche idea, Apple may be ready to change that with a very different approach. The upcoming iPhone Fold is not just another bendable screen device, it could introduce a design that stands out instantly. Instead of the tall and narrow look seen in most foldables today, this one may fold into a compact, passport-like shape.

That alone makes it one of the most talked-about upcoming smartphones, especially with a possible launch alongside the iPhone 18 series later this year.

Why Is Apple Going With A Passport-Style Foldable Design?

The biggest talking point around the iPhone Fold is its unusual shape. Reports suggest Apple is working on a design that resembles the old BlackBerry Passport, known for its square display and compact form.

When folded, the iPhone Fold could be small enough to resemble a passport, making it easier to carry compared to current foldables.

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This is a clear shift from the industry trend. Most foldable phones, especially from Samsung, follow a tall and slim format when closed. Apple’s approach focuses more on usability when opened, rather than just portability.

A shorter and wider design could make everyday tasks like reading, browsing, and typing more comfortable, much like the BlackBerry Passport once aimed to do for business users.

What Makes The Widescreen Foldable Experience Different?

The passport-style design is closely tied to a wider 4:3 aspect ratio for the inner display. This could solve one of the biggest complaints with current foldables: poor video viewing. Wider screens reduce black bars and use more of the display, making streaming feel more natural.

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It could also influence how apps are designed. Developers may adapt layouts similar to the iPad, bringing sidebars and better content spacing while still running on iOS. Multitasking is expected to support split-screen apps, similar to foldables from Google and Samsung.

If executed well, Apple’s passport-style foldable may not just look different; it could redefine how foldable phones are actually used.