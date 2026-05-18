Noida Dowry Death Case: Court Rejects Twisha Sharma Husband’s Anticipatory Bail Plea

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Investigators examine circumstances of actress's death and marriage.

A court in Bhopal has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Samarth Singh, husband of model and actress Twisha Sharma, whose death in Bhopal earlier this month triggered allegations of harassment and foul play. Twisha, originally from Noida, was found hanging under suspicious circumstances on the night of May 12, barely five months after marrying Singh in December 2025. Her family has alleged that she was subjected to harassment after marriage, while Singh’s legal team argued in court that there was no evidence proving sustained abuse or torture.

Defence Questions Mental Health Angle

During the hearing, Samarth Singh’s lawyer argued that police should investigate the medicines Twisha was allegedly taking and examine her mental health condition in detail. The defence also questioned how money was being spent and whether there were other underlying issues affecting her state of mind.

The lawyer further argued that if Twisha was truly being harassed, she would not have repeatedly returned to her matrimonial home. “Was she returning because of love or because she was being tortured?” the counsel reportedly asked during arguments.

Twisha had reportedly met Samarth Singh through a dating application in 2024 before the two got married. Following the wedding, she shifted to Bhopal to live with him and his family. Singh’s mother is a retired judge.

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Family Seeks Fresh Probe

Lawyers representing Twisha Sharma’s family strongly opposed the anticipatory bail plea and demanded a deeper investigation into the case. They argued in court that the matter was “exceptional” and warranted a second post-mortem examination.

The family’s counsel also raised questions over whether Twisha’s bank account or personal devices were being accessed by her husband. Referring to WhatsApp chats, the lawyer said the messages reflected the emotional pressure Twisha had allegedly been facing after marriage.

The counsel also questioned why CPR was allegedly administered on the ground floor instead of the third floor, where Twisha was found, suggesting the possibility of attempts to influence CCTV footage.

The victim’s family further expressed fears that evidence could be tampered with, arguing that the house where the incident occurred remained under the control of the accused family.

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