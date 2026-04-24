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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 18 Pro Is Getting A 'Hero' Colour And No, We Are Not Talking About 'Cherry Red'

iPhone 18 Pro Is Getting A 'Hero' Colour And No, We Are Not Talking About 'Cherry Red'

Apple may be done with safe colour choices. A new leak suggests the iPhone 18 Pro could debut a shade that blends burgundy, coffee tones, and deep purple into one finish.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 18 Pro may feature experimental 'Dark Cherry' color.
  • New shade blends burgundy, coffee, and deep purple tones.
  • Silver, light blue, and dark grey also expected.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple’s iPhone launches are usually about performance upgrades, but design choices often grab just as much attention. This time, it is the colour lineup of the upcoming Pro models that is generating early buzz. After the success of the Cosmic Orange finish on the iPhone 17 Pro, many expected Apple to build on that momentum. However, new leaks suggest the company may be taking a different direction altogether. 

Instead of refining an existing shade, Apple could introduce something more experimental for the iPhone 18 Pro series.

What Could The New Dark Cherry Finish Look Like?

Recent leaks suggest that the headline colour for the iPhone 18 Pro may not be a straightforward red or purple. According to tipster Instant Digital on Weibo, Apple is working on a blended shade that combines burgundy, coffee tones, and a hint of deep purple. 

Instead of offering separate finishes like deep red, brown, and purple, the company may merge these into a single “hero” colour.

This layered approach could give the device a more premium and dynamic appearance under different lighting conditions. The leaker said, “Apple has created a colour for the iPhone 18 Pro that's a mix of burgundy, coffee, and a slightly deep purple... I'm really curious to see how it will be named.” 

If accurate, this would mark a shift from Apple’s usual strategy of clearly distinct colour options.

What Other Colours Might Be Available In The Lineup?

Beyond the headline shade, reports indicate a smaller but refined palette. The iPhone 18 Pro lineup could include silver, light blue, and dark grey alongside the new cherry tone. 

Silver is expected to remain, as it continues to be a staple across generations.

Interestingly, the current dark blue finish may be dropped, making way for a lighter blue variant. Some reports suggest there could be four colours in total, while others hint at just three, leaving some uncertainty.

With the launch expected around September, alongside possible additions like a foldable iPhone, Apple’s final colour choices will become clear soon.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the rumored headline color for the iPhone 18 Pro?

The rumored headline color for the iPhone 18 Pro is a blended shade combining burgundy, coffee tones, and a hint of deep purple, potentially named 'Dark Cherry'.

What other colors are expected for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup?

Besides the new headline color, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to include silver, light blue, and dark grey.

Will the current dark blue color be available on the iPhone 18 Pro?

Reports suggest that the current dark blue finish may be dropped in favor of a lighter blue variant for the iPhone 18 Pro.

How many colors might be available for the iPhone 18 Pro?

There is some uncertainty, with some reports suggesting four colors and others hinting at just three available for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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