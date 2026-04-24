iPhone 18 Pro Is Getting A 'Hero' Colour And No, We Are Not Talking About 'Cherry Red'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro may feature experimental 'Dark Cherry' color.

New shade blends burgundy, coffee, and deep purple tones.

Silver, light blue, and dark grey also expected.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple’s iPhone launches are usually about performance upgrades, but design choices often grab just as much attention. This time, it is the colour lineup of the upcoming Pro models that is generating early buzz. After the success of the Cosmic Orange finish on the iPhone 17 Pro, many expected Apple to build on that momentum. However, new leaks suggest the company may be taking a different direction altogether.

Instead of refining an existing shade, Apple could introduce something more experimental for the iPhone 18 Pro series.

What Could The New Dark Cherry Finish Look Like?

Recent leaks suggest that the headline colour for the iPhone 18 Pro may not be a straightforward red or purple. According to tipster Instant Digital on Weibo, Apple is working on a blended shade that combines burgundy, coffee tones, and a hint of deep purple.

Instead of offering separate finishes like deep red, brown, and purple, the company may merge these into a single “hero” colour.

This layered approach could give the device a more premium and dynamic appearance under different lighting conditions. The leaker said, “Apple has created a colour for the iPhone 18 Pro that's a mix of burgundy, coffee, and a slightly deep purple... I'm really curious to see how it will be named.”

If accurate, this would mark a shift from Apple’s usual strategy of clearly distinct colour options.

What Other Colours Might Be Available In The Lineup?

Beyond the headline shade, reports indicate a smaller but refined palette. The iPhone 18 Pro lineup could include silver, light blue, and dark grey alongside the new cherry tone.

Silver is expected to remain, as it continues to be a staple across generations.

Interestingly, the current dark blue finish may be dropped, making way for a lighter blue variant. Some reports suggest there could be four colours in total, while others hint at just three, leaving some uncertainty.

With the launch expected around September, alongside possible additions like a foldable iPhone, Apple’s final colour choices will become clear soon.