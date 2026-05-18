Genmoji In iOS 27 Will Study Your Chats And Photos: Here's What It Does With Them

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iOS 27 to introduce Suggested Genmoji from photos and typing.

Feature aims to personalize emoji creation for users.

Users can opt-in or out of the Genmoji suggestions.

Apple is working on a new twist to its Genmoji feature that could make it far more personal. According to a report, the company plans to introduce suggested Genmoji in iOS 27, with the system drawing from your photo library and keyboard history to generate emoji ideas automatically. The feature is optional, meaning users who are uncomfortable with it can simply turn it off.

It is a small but telling move from Apple, showing the company is still trying to get more people to actually use Genmoji after a lukewarm reception since its debut.

How Genmoji Has Evolved Since Its Launch

Genmoji first arrived with iOS 18.2 as part of Apple's initial Apple Intelligence rollout. The idea was straightforward: users type a prompt, and the system uses image generation models to create a custom emoji in a style consistent with Apple's existing emoji design. Results were mixed, with the feature producing some solid outputs but also some noticeable misses.

ALSO READ: Buying iPhone 17 Pro? Skip Amazon And Flipkart; These Stores Are Cheaper

Apple refined it in iOS 26, adding deeper customisation options and the ability to blend two emojis together. Now, according to Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, iOS 27 will take things further with Suggested Genmoji.

A new toggle found in the keyboard settings of iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 reads: "Suggested Genmoji are created from your photos and your commonly typed phrases." The feature will be optional when the update rolls out.

What The New Suggested Genmoji Feature Actually Means

If the implementation is done well, the feature could surface genuinely relevant and personalised emoji suggestions rather than generic ones. The potential is there, but so is a reasonable concern: not everyone will be comfortable with a system that automatically generates content based on their photos and typing patterns.

ALSO READ: Google Built Pixel 10 To Convince iPhone Users To Make The Jump

Apple's decision to make it opt-in should ease those concerns for most users. It also remains unclear whether Genmoji will continue relying entirely on on-device models in iOS 27, though the absence of any reported image model upgrade suggests that may still be the case.

Before You Go Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live