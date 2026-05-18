iPhone Ultra May Not Launch In 2026, And These Two Problems Are To Blame

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Foldable iPhone display will have a visible crease.

iPhone Ultra Fold Leaks: Apple has spent years working toward its first foldable iPhone, and 2026 was supposed to be the year it finally arrived. Manufacturing has entered its early stages, and anticipation has been building steadily. But fresh problems have surfaced that are putting the entire timeline in doubt. From a rattling hinge to a display that falls short of Apple's own standards, the iPhone Ultra, as some are calling it, is turning out to be anything but the seamless debut Apple had envisioned.

The Foldable iPhone Ultra's Hinge Is Failing Apple's Own Standards

According to a new report, the iPhone Ultra begins making rattling noises after being folded and unfolded just a few times. The hinge is repeatedly failing to meet Apple's quality benchmarks, and the reason behind it may come down to a manufacturing shortcut.

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Apple opted for a 3D-printed hinge that uses filler material to cover dents and irregularities. The approach made the hinge cheaper to produce and helped keep the iPhone Ultra's price lower than initially projected. However, that same method appears to be the source of the rattling issue that has now become a serious concern.

A rattling foldable phone would be damaging for any brand, but for Apple, which has built its reputation on premium build quality, it would be particularly costly. The company's first foldable needs to make a strong first impression, and a noisy hinge does the opposite. If the problem is not fixed in time, the report suggests the iPhone Ultra could be pushed to 2027.

The Display Problem Apple Had To Accept

Apple originally wanted its foldable to arrive with two things: no visible crease and exceptional durability. It is not getting into either of their ideal form.

The iPhone Ultra will ship with a crease on its display. Under normal lighting and when viewed straight on, it is described as practically unnoticeable.

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However, like most foldables currently on the market, the crease becomes visible when examined closely or from an angle. Apple, with manufacturing already this far along, has reportedly accepted this compromise rather than delay the phone indefinitely.

Given all of this, skipping the first-generation iPhone Ultra and waiting for a more refined successor looks like the more sensible option for most buyers.

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