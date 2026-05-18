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HomeNewsFirst Look Of India's Bullet Train: Saffron-Coloured ‘Queen Of Speed’ Sparks Buzz Online

First Look Of India's Bullet Train: Saffron-Coloured ‘Queen Of Speed’ Sparks Buzz Online

India’s first bullet train image has gone viral online, with its futuristic saffron-and-white design sparking excitement ahead of the 2027 launch.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 18 May 2026 07:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Striking image of India's first bullet train sparks online excitement.
  • Sleek, futuristic design in saffron, black, and white goes viral.
  • Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor aims for August 2027 operational launch.

India’s first bullet train project has sparked fresh excitement online after a striking image of a high-speed train went viral on social media. The sleek train, seen in a saffron, black and white colour scheme, has caught the attention of users across platforms, with many calling it the “queen of speed”. The futuristic design and aerodynamic shape have fuelled speculation that this could be the train set to run on India’s much-awaited bullet train corridor.

Futuristic Design Grabs Attention

The viral image showcases a modern high-speed train with a streamlined front designed to reduce air resistance during travel at extreme speeds. Its sharp styling and bold colour combination have made it stand out from conventional trains currently operating in India.

Several users compared it with the Vande Bharat Express, saying the only similarity between the two is the colour palette, while the bullet train appears far more advanced in terms of design and overall appearance.

Social media has been flooded with reactions ever since the picture surfaced. While some users described the train as a symbol of a “new-age India”, others questioned the expected ticket prices. A few also pointed out that improvements in general railway coaches should continue alongside the introduction of premium high-speed services.

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Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor Set For 2027 Launch

India’s bullet train project is being seen as one of the country’s most ambitious transport infrastructure initiatives. Once operational, it is expected to significantly cut travel time and transform long-distance rail connectivity.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is scheduled to begin operations on August 15, 2027. The service is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to nearly two hours.

The viral image emerged a day after the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) installed the cutterhead of the first tunnel boring machine in Mumbai’s eastern suburb of Vikhroli for underground tunnel construction linked to the project.

The high-speed rail network is expected to play a major role in modernising India’s transport infrastructure and bringing the country closer to global standards in rail travel.

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Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 07:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways India Bullet Train India First Bullet Train
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