Three Coaches Of Ujjain Express Derail Near Rishikesh; Brake Failure Suspected

Three coaches of the Ujjain Express derailed near Yog Nagari Railway Station in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, late Monday night after the train reportedly suffered a brake failure during routine maintenance, officials said.

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm in the Khand Village area.

Officials said no passengers were on board the train at the time of the accident, and no injuries were reported.

Brake Failure Suspected

Preliminary findings indicate that the derailment may have been caused by a brake failure during maintenance operations.

The movement of the entire train under such circumstances has raised several questions, officials said.

According to reports, senior railway officials allegedly reached the accident site nearly two-and-a-half hours after the derailment.

Crowd Gathers At Site

Following the accident, a large number of people gathered near the railway tracks. Personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) later took control of the area and cleared the crowd from the site.

The Railway Department has launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited.