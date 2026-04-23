Your iPhone 18 Could Be Cheaper, But Apple Is Cutting Features To Make It Happen

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 may see reduced display brightness and performance.

Downgrades could align standard model with iPhone 18e pricing.

Testing begins June, with potential split launch schedule.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple’s upcoming iPhone lineup could look slightly different from what was expected, and not just because of new features. Fresh leaks suggest the standard iPhone 18 may actually take a step back in some areas. Instead of raising prices, Apple is reportedly planning to reduce certain specifications to keep the device affordable.

This means buyers might see a mix of familiar features with a few compromises under the hood when the phone eventually arrives.

Why Is Apple Reducing iPhone 18 Specifications?

According to a leak from Fixed Focus Digital, the standard iPhone 18 could come with noticeable downgrades in display and performance.

The iPhone 17 currently offers a 6.3-inch display with ProMotion and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. However, the next version may scale back on brightness or drop some advanced display features altogether.

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The report also points to changes in the chip. While the iPhone 17 uses an A19 chip with a five-core GPU, Apple could reduce this to a four-core GPU in the iPhone 18.

This would bring it closer to the more affordable iPhone 17e. There are also hints that Apple may rename the chip slightly to make the downgrade less obvious.

What This Means For Pricing And Launch Plans

The strategy appears to be focused on keeping prices stable rather than passing rising production costs to customers. By aligning the standard model more closely with the expected iPhone 18e, Apple could simplify its lineup while protecting margins.

Testing for both the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e is said to begin around June, suggesting development is already underway. In terms of launch, Apple may follow a split schedule.



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The premium models, including Pro variants, are likely to debut first during the usual fall event. The standard iPhone 18 and its variants could arrive later, possibly in spring 2027.

If these leaks hold true, the iPhone 18 may not be a straightforward upgrade. Instead, it could reflect a shift in Apple’s approach, where maintaining price becomes just as important as adding new features.