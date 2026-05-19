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HomeNewsWorld3 Killed In Shooting At San Diego Mosque; 2 Teen Suspects Found Dead, FBI Probes Hate Crime

3 Killed In Shooting At San Diego Mosque; 2 Teen Suspects Found Dead, FBI Probes Hate Crime

A shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego left three men dead, including a mosque security guard, while two teenage suspects were also found dead. Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 May 2026 07:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three men killed, two teenage suspects dead in mosque shooting.
  • San Diego mosque shooting being investigated as hate crime.
  • Children evacuated from mosque, police secured the scene.
  • Mosque known for interfaith outreach, governor briefed.

Three men were killed in a shooting at a mosque in San Diego on Monday, while two teenage suspects were also found dead, as investigators launched a hate crime probe into the attack.

Among those killed was a security guard at the Islamic Center of San Diego, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said during a press briefing held at a neighborhood park across from the mosque, Associated Press reported.

Police have not yet disclosed further details regarding the motive behind the attack, but Wahl said the case is being treated as a hate crime investigation.

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Children Evacuated From Mosque Premises

Television aerial footage showed more than a dozen children being escorted out of the mosque parking lot while holding hands, as a heavy police presence surrounded the area.

The Islamic Center of San Diego, regarded as the largest mosque in San Diego County, also houses the Al Rashid School, which offers classes in Arabic, Islamic studies and the Quran for children aged five and above, according to information on the institution’s website.

The white-colored mosque is situated in a residential neighborhood lined with apartments, homes and strip malls, including several Middle Eastern restaurants and markets. 

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Mosque Known For Interfaith Outreach

Standing alongside the police chief during the briefing, Imam Taha Hassane said the mosque had long focused on interfaith engagement and community outreach efforts. He noted that a group of non-Muslim visitors had toured the mosque earlier on Monday to learn more about Islam, AP reported.

According to the Islamic Center’s website, its mission extends beyond serving the Muslim community and includes efforts to “work with the larger community to serve the less fortunate, to educate, and to better our nation.”

The mosque hosts five daily prayers and frequently collaborates with people and organizations from different faiths on social causes. 

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Governor Briefed On Incident

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been briefed on the shooting, his office said.

“We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” the governor’s office said in a post on X.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the San Diego mosque shooting?

Three men were killed in the shooting. Two teenage suspects were also found dead at the scene.

Is the San Diego mosque shooting being investigated as a hate crime?

Yes, authorities have launched a hate crime probe into the attack. The case is being treated as a hate crime investigation.

What is the significance of the Islamic Center of San Diego?

It is regarded as the largest mosque in San Diego County. It also houses the Al Rashid School for children.

Does the mosque engage in interfaith activities?

Yes, the mosque has a history of focusing on interfaith engagement and community outreach. They frequently collaborate with people and organizations from different faiths.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 07:02 AM (IST)
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