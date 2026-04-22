Will iPhone 18 Pro Finally Let You Control Your Camera Like A DSLR? This Is What Leak Says

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro may feature a variable aperture system.

This hardware upgrade allows physical light control like DSLRs.

Expect sharper images and improved low-light performance.

iPhone 18 Leaks: If smartphone cameras still feel a step behind professional gear, that gap may soon shrink. The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is expected to focus heavily on photography, with a feature that brings DSLR-style control to a phone. Instead of relying only on software tricks, Apple may introduce a hardware upgrade that directly changes how light enters the camera.

This could make everyday photography feel more natural and less processed, especially in tricky lighting conditions. The shift suggests Apple is aiming to give users more control rather than just automated results.

What Is The Variable Aperture System In iPhone 18 Pro?

The biggest highlight of the iPhone 18 Pro is its rumoured variable aperture system. Unlike current smartphones that use fixed apertures, this system can physically adjust how much light enters the lens.

In low light, the aperture opens wider to capture more light, improving brightness and reducing noise. In bright conditions, it narrows to avoid overexposure and maintain balance. This also helps create better background blur, making portraits look more professional.

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This approach is similar to DSLR cameras, where aperture plays a key role in controlling depth and exposure. Instead of relying on software to simulate effects, the iPhone 18 Pro could deliver more natural-looking photos with improved detail and accuracy.

How Will This Change Smartphone Photography Going Forward?

The move towards hardware-based photography could mark a big shift for the industry. Brands have relied heavily on computational photography, but this system focuses on optical precision.

Users can expect sharper images, improved low-light performance, and more realistic colours. It also gives better control over how photos look, especially for portraits and close-ups.

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Apple’s suppliers like Sunny Optical, Lux Share ICT, and LG Innotek are reportedly working on key components, indicating how complex this upgrade is. Production is expected to begin by mid-2026.

If successful, competitors like Samsung and Google may follow with similar features. This could push smartphone cameras closer to professional standards, making advanced photography tools more common across devices.