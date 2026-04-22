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HomeTechnologyGadgetsWill iPhone 18 Pro Finally Let You Control Your Camera Like A DSLR? This Is What Leak Says

Will iPhone 18 Pro Finally Let You Control Your Camera Like A DSLR? This Is What Leak Says

The iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to ditch software-only camera tricks. A variable aperture system could mean sharper, more natural photos without over-processing.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 18 Pro may feature a variable aperture system.
  • This hardware upgrade allows physical light control like DSLRs.
  • Expect sharper images and improved low-light performance.

iPhone 18 Leaks: If smartphone cameras still feel a step behind professional gear, that gap may soon shrink. The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro is expected to focus heavily on photography, with a feature that brings DSLR-style control to a phone. Instead of relying only on software tricks, Apple may introduce a hardware upgrade that directly changes how light enters the camera. 

This could make everyday photography feel more natural and less processed, especially in tricky lighting conditions. The shift suggests Apple is aiming to give users more control rather than just automated results.

What Is The Variable Aperture System In iPhone 18 Pro?

The biggest highlight of the iPhone 18 Pro is its rumoured variable aperture system. Unlike current smartphones that use fixed apertures, this system can physically adjust how much light enters the lens.

In low light, the aperture opens wider to capture more light, improving brightness and reducing noise. In bright conditions, it narrows to avoid overexposure and maintain balance. This also helps create better background blur, making portraits look more professional.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets Rs 56,000 Cheaper: This Is How You Can Claim The Deal

This approach is similar to DSLR cameras, where aperture plays a key role in controlling depth and exposure. Instead of relying on software to simulate effects, the iPhone 18 Pro could deliver more natural-looking photos with improved detail and accuracy.

How Will This Change Smartphone Photography Going Forward?

The move towards hardware-based photography could mark a big shift for the industry. Brands have relied heavily on computational photography, but this system focuses on optical precision.

Users can expect sharper images, improved low-light performance, and more realistic colours. It also gives better control over how photos look, especially for portraits and close-ups.

Also Read: iPhone Fold Leaks: This Rs 2 Lakh Phone Could Change Foldables With A Wider Design

Apple’s suppliers like Sunny Optical, Lux Share ICT, and LG Innotek are reportedly working on key components, indicating how complex this upgrade is. Production is expected to begin by mid-2026.

If successful, competitors like Samsung and Google may follow with similar features. This could push smartphone cameras closer to professional standards, making advanced photography tools more common across devices.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main photography upgrade expected in the iPhone 18 Pro?

The iPhone 18 Pro is rumored to feature a variable aperture system. This hardware upgrade allows for physical adjustment of light entering the lens, similar to DSLR cameras.

How does the variable aperture system benefit iPhone 18 Pro photos?

It improves low-light performance by capturing more light and reduces noise. In bright conditions, it prevents overexposure and helps create professional-looking background blur.

What is the significance of this hardware-based camera upgrade for the smartphone industry?

This shift towards optical precision, rather than solely computational photography, could lead to sharper images and more natural colors. It offers users greater control over their photos.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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