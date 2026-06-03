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HomeCitiesBulldozer Action In Ghaziabad's Khoda Market Today After Surya Chauhan Murder

Bulldozer Action In Ghaziabad's Khoda Market Today After Surya Chauhan Murder

An anti-encroachment operation will be conducted in Ghaziabad's Khoda area today as verification and enforcement drives continue following the Surya Chauhan murder case.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Operation Clean Sweep verifies tenants, businesses, and properties.

The Ghaziabad administration is set to carry out bulldozer action against illegal constructions in Khoda market on Wednesday as part of an ongoing anti- encroachment drive launched in the area following the murder of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan.

According to officials, shops that have allegedly encroached upon public land and market spaces will face action during the operation. The move comes as authorities continue a broader verification and enforcement campaign across the locality.

Crackdown Intensifies In Khoda

The action is part of the district administration's three-day "Operation Clean Sweep," under which police and civic authorities have been conducting verification of tenants, commercial establishments, unauthorised properties and suspected criminal elements.

A tense calm continued in the area, with security personnel deployed at sensitive locations and several shops remaining closed.

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Three Unrecognised Madrasas Sealed

On Tuesday, authorities sealed three madrasas operating in Khoda after they were allegedly found functioning without recognition from the Madrasa Board or the Minority Welfare Department.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said joint teams of the police and Minority Welfare Department carried out the action. Officials have also initiated efforts to collect details of students enrolled in the institutions and arrange their admission to recognised schools.

Murder Case Triggered Administrative Action

The intensified administrative drive follows the killing of Class 11 student Surya Chauhan, who was stabbed on May 28 and later died during treatment at a hospital in Noida.

Police have alleged that the attack stemmed from a dispute involving motorcycle riding and named Asad, his father Nawab, and several associates in the case. Surya's family, however, has claimed that the killing was linked to a separate disagreement.

Asad, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000, was killed in a police encounter on Sunday. Several other accused have been arrested, while one suspect remains absconding.

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Encroachment Removal Drive Scheduled

Officials said Wednesday's operation will focus on clearing unauthorised structures and encroachments in market areas to restore public access and ensure compliance with municipal regulations.

Heavy police deployment is expected during the exercise to maintain law and order and prevent any disruption.

Further action under the ongoing verification and enforcement campaign is likely in the coming days.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Huge Cash Recovery Inside Surendranath College Campus

Input By : Vipin Tomar

Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'Operation Clean Sweep'?

'Operation Clean Sweep' is the district administration's three-day campaign involving police and civic authorities to verify tenants, commercial establishments, properties, and suspected criminals.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad News Ghaziabad Asad UTTAR PRADESH Surya Chauhan Murder
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