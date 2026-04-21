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HomeTechnologyDo You Own iPhone Or Mac? Apple's New CEO John Ternus Probably Had A Hand In It

Do You Own iPhone Or Mac? Apple's New CEO John Ternus Probably Had A Hand In It

Who is the new Apple CEO, John Ternus: Apple's new CEO, John Ternus, led engineering on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods. The devices in your hands were likely shaped by him.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • He led engineering for iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods.

Who is John Ternus, new Apple CEO: Apple has named John Ternus as its next chief executive officer, succeeding Tim Cook. Ternus, who currently serves as senior vice president of hardware engineering, has spent more than two decades at the company. His appointment reflects Apple's long-standing approach of promoting leaders from within. At 50, he is the same age Cook was when he stepped into the top role in 2011. 

Ternus is set to officially take over on September 1, with Cook moving into the role of executive chairman. Ternus will also join Apple's board as part of the transition.

Which Products Has John Ternus Worked On At Apple?

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 as part of its product design team. He worked across several hardware categories over the years before becoming vice president of hardware engineering in 2013. 

He later joined Apple's executive team in 2021 as senior vice president of hardware engineering, reporting directly to Cook.

Also Read: Who Is John Ternus? What Changes At Apple And What Stays The Same

In his current role, Ternus has led the engineering teams behind some of Apple's most widely used devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods. He has regularly represented the company at major product launches and keynote presentations.

He played a central role in Apple's shift to in-house silicon for Mac computers, a significant technical move for the company. He has also been credited with helping drive renewed momentum in Mac sales and leading recent iPhone redesign efforts.

What Did John Ternus Do Before Joining Apple?

Before Apple, Ternus worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, a foundation that shaped his engineering-focused approach to product development.

Within Apple, he is known for his deep institutional knowledge and hands-on understanding of the company's hardware operations. His responsibilities have included coordinating engineering teams across product lines and ensuring alignment between hardware and software development.

Also Read: Tim Cook Stepped Down As Apple CEO: Here Is His Next Big Move

His appointment points to continuity in Apple's leadership, as the company navigates growing competition and the expanding role of artificial intelligence in consumer technology.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was John Ternus's role before becoming CEO?

Before becoming CEO, John Ternus was the senior vice president of hardware engineering. He reported directly to Tim Cook.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TIM COOK Apple CEO Apple TECHNOLOGY John Ternus Who Is John Ternus Apple CEO Tim Cook Stepping Down 2026
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