Do You Own iPhone Or Mac? Apple's New CEO John Ternus Probably Had A Hand In It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He led engineering for iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods.

Who is John Ternus, new Apple CEO: Apple has named John Ternus as its next chief executive officer, succeeding Tim Cook. Ternus, who currently serves as senior vice president of hardware engineering, has spent more than two decades at the company. His appointment reflects Apple's long-standing approach of promoting leaders from within. At 50, he is the same age Cook was when he stepped into the top role in 2011.

Ternus is set to officially take over on September 1, with Cook moving into the role of executive chairman. Ternus will also join Apple's board as part of the transition.

Which Products Has John Ternus Worked On At Apple?

Ternus joined Apple in 2001 as part of its product design team. He worked across several hardware categories over the years before becoming vice president of hardware engineering in 2013.

He later joined Apple's executive team in 2021 as senior vice president of hardware engineering, reporting directly to Cook.

Also Read: Who Is John Ternus? What Changes At Apple And What Stays The Same

In his current role, Ternus has led the engineering teams behind some of Apple's most widely used devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods. He has regularly represented the company at major product launches and keynote presentations.

He played a central role in Apple's shift to in-house silicon for Mac computers, a significant technical move for the company. He has also been credited with helping drive renewed momentum in Mac sales and leading recent iPhone redesign efforts.

What Did John Ternus Do Before Joining Apple?

Before Apple, Ternus worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, a foundation that shaped his engineering-focused approach to product development.

Within Apple, he is known for his deep institutional knowledge and hands-on understanding of the company's hardware operations. His responsibilities have included coordinating engineering teams across product lines and ensuring alignment between hardware and software development.

Also Read: Tim Cook Stepped Down As Apple CEO: Here Is His Next Big Move

His appointment points to continuity in Apple's leadership, as the company navigates growing competition and the expanding role of artificial intelligence in consumer technology.