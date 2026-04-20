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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone Fold Leaks: This Rs 2 Lakh Phone Could Change Foldables With A Wider Design

iPhone Fold Leaks: This Rs 2 Lakh Phone Could Change Foldables With A Wider Design

iPhone Fold leaks suggest Apple may take a different approach with a wider, tablet-like design. Here’s what we know about its features, specs, and expected price.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Apple's foldable iPhone may adopt wider, tablet-like screen.
  • This design trend is influencing other smartphone manufacturers.
  • Leaks suggest a 7.8-inch unfolded screen, costing $2000-$2500.

iPhone Fold Leaks: The foldable iPhone is no longer just a concept; it is slowly turning into one of Apple’s most closely watched upcoming products. While foldable phones have been around for a few years, Apple’s entry could change how this category is perceived. Early leaks suggest the iPhone Fold may not introduce an entirely new idea, but it could refine the design in a way that appeals to a wider audience. 

At the same time, it is already influencing how other smartphone brands approach their own foldable devices.

How iPhone Fold Could Redefine Foldable Phone Design?

Apple is expected to adopt a wider, shorter foldable design instead of the tall and narrow style seen in devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. The rumoured aspect ratio is closer to 4:3, which makes the inner screen feel more like a tablet when unfolded.

This wider format is particularly useful for watching videos, as it reduces black bars and uses more of the screen. While brands like Google, Microsoft, and Oppo have explored similar designs before, Apple’s version could standardise this approach because of its wider reach.

Also Read: WhatsApp Is Coming With 'Liquid Glass' Interface: Here's When This Feature Will Arrive

Interestingly, several Android brands now appear to be moving in the same direction. New foldables from Huawei, Samsung, and others are expected to adopt wider displays, suggesting a clear shift in design preference across the industry.

Expected Specs And Price Of The iPhone Fold?

Back in March 2025, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo outlined what the iPhone Fold might offer. As per his estimates, the device could come with a 5.5-inch cover display that unfolds into a larger 7.8-inch inner screen, aiming to deliver a tablet-like viewing experience.

The hinge is likely to use a titanium alloy design for better strength and smoother movement. Expected hardware details include battery components similar to the iPhone 17 series, a dual rear camera setup, a front camera, and a Touch ID sensor integrated into the side button.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Leaks: ‘Cosmic Orange’ Could Be Replaced By This New Colour

In terms of pricing, the iPhone Fold could be positioned between $2,000 and $2,500. This would place it in the same range as other premium book-style foldables currently on the market. Apple has not confirmed any of this yet, so these details remain speculative for now.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the expected design of the iPhone Fold?

The iPhone Fold is rumored to feature a wider, shorter foldable design, closer to a 4:3 aspect ratio, making the inner screen feel like a tablet when unfolded.

What are the rumored screen sizes for the iPhone Fold?

The device is expected to have a 5.5-inch cover display that unfolds into a larger 7.8-inch inner screen, offering a tablet-like viewing experience.

What is the estimated price range for the iPhone Fold?

The iPhone Fold is expected to be priced between $2,000 and $2,500, placing it in the same range as other premium foldable devices.

What design features are expected for the iPhone Fold's hinge?

The hinge is likely to use a titanium alloy design, which is expected to provide better strength and smoother movement.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gadgets Foldable IPhone TECHNOLOGY IPhone Fold Leaks
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