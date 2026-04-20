iPhone Fold Leaks: This Rs 2 Lakh Phone Could Change Foldables With A Wider Design

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Apple's foldable iPhone may adopt wider, tablet-like screen.

This design trend is influencing other smartphone manufacturers.

Leaks suggest a 7.8-inch unfolded screen, costing $2000-$2500.

iPhone Fold Leaks: The foldable iPhone is no longer just a concept; it is slowly turning into one of Apple’s most closely watched upcoming products. While foldable phones have been around for a few years, Apple’s entry could change how this category is perceived. Early leaks suggest the iPhone Fold may not introduce an entirely new idea, but it could refine the design in a way that appeals to a wider audience.

At the same time, it is already influencing how other smartphone brands approach their own foldable devices.

How iPhone Fold Could Redefine Foldable Phone Design?

Apple is expected to adopt a wider, shorter foldable design instead of the tall and narrow style seen in devices like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold series. The rumoured aspect ratio is closer to 4:3, which makes the inner screen feel more like a tablet when unfolded.

This wider format is particularly useful for watching videos, as it reduces black bars and uses more of the screen. While brands like Google, Microsoft, and Oppo have explored similar designs before, Apple’s version could standardise this approach because of its wider reach.

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Interestingly, several Android brands now appear to be moving in the same direction. New foldables from Huawei, Samsung, and others are expected to adopt wider displays, suggesting a clear shift in design preference across the industry.

Expected Specs And Price Of The iPhone Fold?

Back in March 2025, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo outlined what the iPhone Fold might offer. As per his estimates, the device could come with a 5.5-inch cover display that unfolds into a larger 7.8-inch inner screen, aiming to deliver a tablet-like viewing experience.

The hinge is likely to use a titanium alloy design for better strength and smoother movement. Expected hardware details include battery components similar to the iPhone 17 series, a dual rear camera setup, a front camera, and a Touch ID sensor integrated into the side button.

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In terms of pricing, the iPhone Fold could be positioned between $2,000 and $2,500. This would place it in the same range as other premium book-style foldables currently on the market. Apple has not confirmed any of this yet, so these details remain speculative for now.