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HomeBusinessMutual FundsShare Markets Anxious As RBI MPC Begins, Sensex Over 350 Points Down, Nifty Opens Below 23,400

Share Markets Anxious As RBI MPC Begins, Sensex Over 350 Points Down, Nifty Opens Below 23,400

The GIFT Nifty was trading at 23,466, down 135 points, suggesting that benchmark indices could remain under pressure at the start of the trading session.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 03 Jun 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian markets opened lower anticipating RBI policy and West Asia tensions.
  • RBI MPC meeting begins, focusing on inflation, growth, and interest rates.
  • Renewed US-Iran tensions raise concerns over Strait of Hormuz disruptions.

Indian equity markets started Wednesday's session on a subdued note as investors assess fresh geopolitical developments in West Asia and await key signals from the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which begins its three-day meeting today.

The BSE Sensex opened trading below 74,300, crashing more than 350 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell under 23,400, falling 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Soft Start For Dalal Street

Early indicators pointed towards a cautious opening for domestic equities.

The GIFT Nifty was trading at 23,466, down 135 points, suggesting that benchmark indices could remain under pressure at the start of the trading session.

In the pre-open session at around 9:02 AM, the Sensex was down 81.87 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 74,567.97, while the Nifty slipped 65.55 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 23,418.00.

The weakness comes despite broadly positive cues from Asian markets, as concerns over the US-Iran conflict and elevated crude oil prices continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Market participants are likely to remain selective as they monitor both global geopolitical developments and domestic policy cues.

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RBI MPC Meeting Takes Centre Stage

The focus on the domestic front has shifted to the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting, which begins on Wednesday and concludes later this week.

Investors will closely watch the central bank's assessment of inflation, liquidity conditions, growth prospects and interest rates. The policy outcome is expected to provide important direction to markets amid rising concerns over energy prices and external uncertainties.

Any commentary from the RBI regarding inflationary pressures arising from higher crude oil prices will be keenly scrutinised.

Fresh US-Iran Tensions Revive Geopolitical Concerns

Investor sentiment has also been affected by renewed tensions in West Asia.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Iran had mined significant portions of the Strait of Hormuz and fired upon commercial vessels operating in the region. The remarks have reinforced concerns that negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain far from a breakthrough.

The latest developments have fuelled fears that the conflict could drag on for an extended period, keeping global energy markets on edge and increasing uncertainty for investors.

Crude Oil Climbs As Hormuz Risks Persist

Oil prices moved higher as geopolitical concerns continued to dominate market discussions.

Brent crude futures rose more than 1 per cent to trade around $97 per barrel, reflecting worries over potential disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes for crude oil.

For India, sustained strength in crude prices could have implications for inflation, fiscal balances and corporate margins, making oil a key variable for market participants.

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Asian Markets Advance Despite Geopolitical Uncertainty

Most Asia-Pacific markets traded higher on Wednesday, extending gains seen on Wall Street overnight.

Japan's Nikkei 225 surged more than 2 per cent to a fresh record high, supported by strong investor appetite for risk assets. Australia's benchmark index also traded higher, while South Korea's Kospi remained largely unchanged.

The resilience in regional markets suggests investors are balancing geopolitical risks against expectations of stable global growth and supportive monetary conditions.

Wall Street Ends Marginally Higher

US equities closed with modest gains overnight.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.45 per cent, while the S&P 500 added 0.13 per cent. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended nearly flat but remained in positive territory.

The gains came as investors digested geopolitical developments while awaiting further clarity on economic and policy-related triggers.

Gold, Silver Ease Ahead Of Key Events

Precious metals traded lower in early deals, with gold and silver futures slipping as investors shifted focus towards upcoming policy decisions and developments in West Asia.

The decline also reflected a mild improvement in risk appetite across global markets.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Indian equity markets start the session subdued?

Markets began on a subdued note due to ongoing geopolitical developments in West Asia and anticipation of signals from the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

What is the significance of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meeting?

The MPC meeting, which starts today, is a key focus for investors. They will be watching the RBI's assessment of inflation, growth, and interest rates for market direction.

How are geopolitical tensions in West Asia impacting markets?

Renewed tensions in West Asia, particularly concerning the Strait of Hormuz, are fueling fears of prolonged conflict and keeping global energy markets on edge, affecting investor sentiment.

What is the current trend in crude oil prices?

Crude oil prices have moved higher, with Brent crude futures rising over 1 percent. This is due to worries about potential disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jun 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Repo Rate RBI Share Market Share Market Today GIFT Nifty RBI MPC Begins Rbi MPC June
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