iPhone 17 Pro Max Gets Rs 56,000 Cheaper: This Is How You Can Claim The Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 17 Pro Max sees significant price drop on Vijay Sales.

Instant discount and bank offer reduce upfront cost.

Exchange offer on older iPhones provides maximum savings.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Discount: The dust around the iPhone 17 Pro Max is still far from settling, and the device continues to stay in the spotlight even after its launch. While the upgrades this year are more practical than dramatic, the phone still draws attention for its performance and camera improvements. Now, a fresh price drop has made things more interesting.

With multiple offers currently live on Vijay Sales, buyers can bring down the effective cost by a significant margin, making the premium iPhone slightly easier on the pocket.

How Much Discount Can You Get On iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max was originally priced at Rs 1,49,900, but it is now listed at Rs 1,45,490 on Vijay Sales, giving an instant discount of Rs 4,410. On top of that, buyers can get a flat Rs 6,000 instant discount when using an HSBC Bank credit card on EMI.

The biggest saving comes through the exchange offer. If you trade in an older device like the iPhone 15, you can get up to Rs 45,670 off.

When all these offers are combined, the total effective discount can reach up to Rs 56,080, bringing the price down significantly.

What Are The Key Specs Of iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate. It is powered by the A19 Pro chip, paired with 12GB RAM, and comes in storage options of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

For photography, it includes a triple 48MP rear camera setup and an 18MP front camera. The device supports fast wired charging and MagSafe wireless charging via USB-C. Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth.

It also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, along with Face ID for security. Running on the latest iOS version, the device is expected to receive long-term software updates, making it suitable for extended daily use.