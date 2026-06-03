Nepal's RSP Chief Rabi Lamichhane Meets BJP President Nitin Nabin In Delhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nepal's RSP chairman met BJP chief Nitin Nabin in New Delhi.

Discussions covered party organization, democratic processes, and public outreach.

Nabin detailed BJP's structure, ideology, and grassroots engagement strategies.

Both sides explored governance approaches and youth participation in politics.

Nepal's Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chairman Rabi Lamichhane met BJP national president Nitin Nabin in New Delhi on Tuesday as part of a visit aimed at strengthening party-to-party engagement between the two sides.

The RSP delegation, comprising senior party leaders, was welcomed at the BJP headquarters, where discussions focused on organisational practices, democratic processes and public outreach initiatives.

Focus On India-Nepal Political Ties

According to BJP Foreign Affairs Department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale, Nabin highlighted the longstanding relationship between India and Nepal, describing it as rooted in shared civilisational heritage, cultural affinity and strong people-to-people connections.

He noted that such interactions help deepen democratic dialogue and strengthen cooperation between political parties in both countries.

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BJP Shares Organisational Model

During the interaction, Nabin briefed the visiting delegation on the BJP's organisational structure, ideological framework and grassroots outreach strategy. He explained how the party functions from the national level down to individual booth committees and highlighted the role of party workers in maintaining direct engagement with citizens.

Members of the RSP delegation reportedly sought details about the BJP's membership drive, candidate selection process and methods of identifying and nurturing grassroots leadership.

Governance, Youth Participation Discussed

Nabin also outlined the governance approach of the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising development, service delivery, welfare initiatives and good governance as key pillars of the party's public outreach.

The two sides additionally discussed the increasing influence of Generation Z in politics and its role in shaping democratic participation, political discourse and future leadership.

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The RSP delegation arrived in New Delhi on Monday following an invitation from the BJP president. According to the BJP, the visit is intended to initiate structured engagement between the two parties and facilitate exchanges on organisational management, democratic functioning and citizen-centric political outreach.