Upcoming Apple Launches In 2026 Under Its New CEO John Ternus: iPhone 18 Series, Foldable More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom John Ternus to succeed Tim Cook as Apple CEO September 1.

iPhone 18 Pro may feature under-display Face ID, no notch.

Apple's first foldable iPhone Fold expected with book-style design.

Apple is heading into a major transition year, not just in terms of products but also leadership. The company has confirmed that John Ternus will take over as CEO on September 1, succeeding Tim Cook. Ternus has been with Apple for over two decades and currently leads hardware engineering, which means many of the upcoming devices already carry his influence.

At the same time, Apple’s 2026 lineup is shaping up to be packed with important launches, especially across iPhones, Macs, and iPads. Here is a closer look at what is coming next.

What New iPhones Is Apple Planning To Launch In 2026?

Apple’s iPhone lineup could see its biggest shift in years. The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, expected in September 2026, may feature a completely redesigned front with under-display Face ID and no visible notch.

There is also talk of Apple introducing its own modem and boosting RAM to improve on-device AI performance.

Another major highlight could be Apple’s first foldable phone. The rumoured iPhone Fold is expected to arrive alongside the Pro models, featuring a book-style design and a large inner display. If launched, this would mark Apple’s entry into a category where rivals have already experimented for years.

What New MacBooks And Macs Could Arrive Next?

Apple’s Mac lineup is expected to focus on performance upgrades in 2026. New versions of the Mac mini and Mac Studio with M5 and M5 Pro chips are likely to launch around mid-year. These updates may not change the design much, but they will bring faster performance and better efficiency.

Looking further ahead, Apple is reportedly working on a redesigned MacBook Pro with a touchscreen and OLED display. This could arrive later in 2026 or early 2027 and would represent a significant shift in Apple’s long-standing approach to MacBooks.

What Changes Are Expected In Apple’s iPad Lineup?

The iPad range is also due for updates, though the changes may be more gradual. The iPad mini is expected to get an OLED display and possibly a slightly larger screen, improving both visuals and battery efficiency.

Meanwhile, the standard iPad could finally receive a newer chip that supports Apple Intelligence features. This would address one of the biggest limitations of the current model and make the device more future-ready.