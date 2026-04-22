iPhone 16 Pro Is Now Rs 60,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Get It For Half Its Price

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 16 Pro sees significant price drop online.

Combine bank offers with exchange for savings.

Effective price drops below ₹60,000, even ₹50,000.

iPhone 16 Pro Discount: If you have been holding back from buying a premium iPhone because of the high launch price, this might be a good time to reconsider. The iPhone 16 Pro, which debuted in India at Rs 1,09,900, is now available at a much lower effective cost on select online platforms. With a mix of bank offers and exchange deals, the price drop is quite noticeable.

For many buyers, this brings a flagship device within reach without paying the full upfront amount, making it a more practical upgrade option.

How Much Can You Save On The iPhone 16 Pro Right Now?

The current pricing advantage comes from combining multiple offers rather than a flat price cut. On platforms like Amazon, users can get an instant bank discount of around Rs 4,000 when using eligible credit or debit cards. This reduction is applied directly during checkout, making it straightforward.

The bigger savings, however, come from the exchange offer. Depending on the condition and model of the old device you trade in, the value can go up to roughly Rs 68,000.

When both the bank discount and exchange offer are applied together, the final price of the iPhone 16 Pro can drop below Rs 60,000. In some cases, it may even come close to Rs 50,000.

These offers are mostly limited to online platforms, so offline retail stores may not provide the same level of savings.

What Makes iPhone 16 Pro Still Worth Buying Today?

Even after some time in the market, the iPhone 16 Pro continues to deliver flagship-level performance. It features a 6.3-inch ProMotion display that ensures smooth scrolling and a responsive experience, especially during gaming or multitasking.

Powered by the A18 Pro chip from Apple, the device handles demanding tasks and AI-based features efficiently. The camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP 5x telephoto camera, offering versatility for both photos and videos. It also supports 4K video recording at up to 120fps.

Add to that a premium design, reliable battery life, and long-term software updates, and the iPhone 16 Pro remains a strong contender at its reduced price.