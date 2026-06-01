Bulldozer Action Next After Encounter? Ghaziabad Murder Accused Asad's Family Served Notice

A notice has been pasted outside the residence of Asad, the main accused in the murder of 17-year-old Class 11 student Surya Chauhan, declaring the property an illegal encroachment on government land and directing its removal within 15 days.

The Office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate has directed occupants to remove the encroachment within 15 days, warning that legal action will be initiated if the order is not complied with.

#WATCH | Ghaziabad, UP | Surya Chauahan murder case | Office of the Sub-District Magistrate has pasted a notice outside the residence of the accused Asad, stating that the residence is an illegal encroachment built on government land.



The notice directs that the illegal… pic.twitter.com/qTUS3gkRsx — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 1, 2026

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Demolition Notice Served After Encounter

The development comes a day after Asad was killed in a police encounter in Ghaziabad's Khoda area. According to police, the accused sustained injuries during an exchange of fire with a team from the Khoda and Indirapuram police stations in the early hours of Sunday and later died in hospital.

Asad, a resident of Khoda, was the prime accused in the killing of Surya Chauhan, who succumbed to injuries on Friday while undergoing treatment. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhawal Jaiswal said Asad had been absconding since the incident and carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

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Teen Succumbed To Stab Injuries

Surya Chauhan, a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda, was stabbed during an altercation on May 28. He was initially taken to a local hospital before being referred to a private hospital in Noida, where he later died.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, police registered a case against five individuals. Three accused were arrested soon after the incident, while Asad remained on the run until the encounter.

Police had earlier said preliminary investigations suggested that the victim and the accused were known to each other and that a dispute related to riding a motorcycle escalated into a violent confrontation, during which Chauhan was stabbed.

The victim's family, however, alleged that Surya had been lured to a location through a phone call and was attacked by multiple assailants armed with knives.