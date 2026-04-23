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HomeTechnologyTrump Drops Juvenile 'Kiss My A**' Claim As Apple Chief Tim Cook Steps Down

Trump Drops Juvenile 'Kiss My A**' Claim As Apple Chief Tim Cook Steps Down

Donald Trump recalled how Tim Cook first reached out to him for help, and his description of the moment has sparked a wave of reactions online after Cook announced his exit from Apple.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO; John Ternus to lead.
  • Donald Trump praises Cook's leadership on Truth Social.
  • Cook's past interactions with Trump administration highlighted.

The tech world is seeing a major leadership change at Apple, and it has drawn reactions from beyond Silicon Valley. Donald Trump has shared his thoughts after Tim Cook confirmed he will step down as CEO on September 1. Cook will move into the role of executive chairman, while John Ternus prepares to take charge. 

The transition marks the end of an era at Apple and has prompted reflection on Cook’s leadership and his connections across business and politics.

What Did Donald Trump Say About Tim Cook’s Exit?

Trump reacted through a post on Truth Social, where he spoke at length about his relationship with Cook. He recalled how their interaction began during his first term, claiming Cook reached out to him for help with a significant issue.

“I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to ‘kiss my a**,’” Trump wrote, while noting that the problem was resolved quickly.

He added that Cook stayed in touch over the years, reaching out occasionally for assistance. Trump described him as an “amazing manager and leader” and said Cook often handled challenges without relying on costly consultants. 

He also compared Cook’s tenure to that of Steve Jobs, suggesting Apple performed better under Cook’s leadership.

Why Tim Cook’s Political Links Have Drawn Attention

Trump’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions about Cook’s engagement with political leaders. 

Cook attended Trump’s second inauguration and reportedly contributed $1 million toward the event. He also joined a White House dinner with top tech executives and later attended a screening linked to Melania Trump.

Despite this visibility, Cook has maintained that his focus remains on policy rather than politics. Speaking on Good Morning America, he said, "What I do is I interact on policy, not politics. 

I'm not a political person on either side." He emphasised staying neutral while working with administrations on business-related issues.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Donald Trump say about Tim Cook stepping down as CEO?

Donald Trump shared his thoughts on Truth Social, recalling his relationship with Cook and describing him as an 'amazing manager and leader'.

Who is replacing Tim Cook as CEO of Apple?

John Ternus is preparing to take charge as CEO, while Tim Cook will move into the role of executive chairman.

Why have Tim Cook's political connections drawn attention?

Cook's engagement with political leaders, including attending Trump's inauguration and contributing to it, has sparked discussions.

What is Tim Cook's stance on his political involvement?

Cook maintains that his focus is on policy rather than politics, emphasizing he interacts on policy and stays neutral on business-related issues.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 01:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
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