Trump Drops Juvenile 'Kiss My A**' Claim As Apple Chief Tim Cook Steps Down

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO; John Ternus to lead.

Donald Trump praises Cook's leadership on Truth Social.

Cook's past interactions with Trump administration highlighted.

The tech world is seeing a major leadership change at Apple, and it has drawn reactions from beyond Silicon Valley. Donald Trump has shared his thoughts after Tim Cook confirmed he will step down as CEO on September 1. Cook will move into the role of executive chairman, while John Ternus prepares to take charge.

The transition marks the end of an era at Apple and has prompted reflection on Cook’s leadership and his connections across business and politics.

What Did Donald Trump Say About Tim Cook’s Exit?

Trump reacted through a post on Truth Social, where he spoke at length about his relationship with Cook. He recalled how their interaction began during his first term, claiming Cook reached out to him for help with a significant issue.

“I was very impressed with myself to have the head of Apple calling to ‘kiss my a**,’” Trump wrote, while noting that the problem was resolved quickly.

He added that Cook stayed in touch over the years, reaching out occasionally for assistance. Trump described him as an “amazing manager and leader” and said Cook often handled challenges without relying on costly consultants.

He also compared Cook’s tenure to that of Steve Jobs, suggesting Apple performed better under Cook’s leadership.

Why Tim Cook’s Political Links Have Drawn Attention

Trump’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions about Cook’s engagement with political leaders.

Cook attended Trump’s second inauguration and reportedly contributed $1 million toward the event. He also joined a White House dinner with top tech executives and later attended a screening linked to Melania Trump.

Despite this visibility, Cook has maintained that his focus remains on policy rather than politics. Speaking on Good Morning America, he said, "What I do is I interact on policy, not politics.

I'm not a political person on either side." He emphasised staying neutral while working with administrations on business-related issues.