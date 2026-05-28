Vivo X300 FE vs X200 FE: One Costs Rs 20,000 More And Still Loses

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom X300 FE offers a sturdier aluminum build over X200 FE's glass.

X200 FE captures natural photos; X300 FE adds more color pop.

Both phones feature comparable battery life and fast charging.

Vivo X300 FE vs 200 FE: Since the first year of college, I have always prayed to get a nice tech-heavy phone. You know, brilliant camera, great performance, robust build, and whatnot, the whole package. After a lot of waiting, a lot of window shopping, and honestly, a little bit of manifesting, that's when I got the Vivo X200 FE, and boy, did it feel like the universe finally listened. Six to seven months, zero complaints, and I was walking around like I had cracked some secret deal that nobody else in the room knew about.

But then Vivo went ahead and launched the X300 FE, a newer, shinier sibling, and suddenly my smug little smile had a question mark on it. So I got my hands on both, put them side by side, and decided to let the phones speak for themselves.

Vivo X300 FE vs 200 FE Design: Pretty & Practical

My X200 FE has this beautiful glass back panel that looks and feels premium the moment you hold it. The X300 FE, on the other hand, comes with an aluminum matte finish, which is very sturdy and robust, but honestly, not as visually pleasing to me.

I also personally don't love the pill-shaped camera module on the X300 FE; mine just looks cleaner. But here's the embarrassing part that I have to admit: My phone wobbles when I put it flat on a desk, like actually wobbles, while the X300 FE sat completely still without any drama.

One more thing, I have already cracked my glass back once and had to pay Rs 1,600 to get it replaced, so yes, my phone is very chui mui in that sense. The X300 FE felt far more solid and no-nonsense when I used it for two to three weeks, even though it looked less glamorous.

Vivo X300 FE vs 200 FE Camera: Honest vs Dramatic

I fell in love with Zeiss technology at a Vivo event for the X300 Pro, but that phone was too big and honestly too much for what I needed in my daily life. So X200 FE with Zeiss was my sweet spot, and it has never let me down.

The thing I love most about my camera is that it shows you the scene exactly as it is, no over-brightening, no over-saturating, just honest and clean photos. On Mother's Day, I clicked my mother's pictures, and she actually put one of them on her DP, and I think that is the highest rating any phone camera can ever receive.

The X300 FE had slightly more color pop in photos, which some people might prefer, but it felt a little too processed to me. It also comes with a new portrait videography feature where the background blurs out in videos, which is a neat addition, even though it is not something I personally plan to use much.

Vivo X300 FE vs 200 FE Battery: The Morning Rush Test

Both phones carry a 6,500 mAh battery, so on paper they are equals, and in real life they feel pretty close too. But the charging speed of my X200 FE is something I genuinely cannot stop talking about. I have this very bad habit of not charging my phone at night, so I'll plug it in at 40% in the morning while getting ready, and by the time I am heading out the door, it is sitting at a full 100%.

In just about half an hour, and then I can use it all day without stressing that it will die on me midday. The X300 FE gave me a very similar charging experience, so no real complaints there, though it seemed to last slightly longer on a single charge, probably because it is a fresh phone with no load on it yet, while mine is running approximately every app known to mankind.

Vivo X300 FE vs 200 FE Performance: Reels Don't Lie





I have to be upfront here, I am not a gamer, I don't run benchmarks, and I don't stress test processors for fun. What I do is scroll reels, a lot, and switch between apps constantly throughout the day.

And when I did exactly that on both phones side by side, the experience was honestly identical, smooth, fast, and no lag whatsoever. So for someone like me, both phones are performing at the same level in daily real-world usage, and I did not notice any point where one felt snappier or more responsive than the other.

Vivo X300 FE vs 200 FE Price: The Number That Changes Everything

This is where the conversation takes a very sharp turn. The X300 FE is priced at Rs 80,000 for a 256 GB variant, which is a significant ask for what you are getting. Meanwhile, I bought my X200 FE at Rs 60,000 with a 512 GB variant, which means I paid Rs 20,000 less and got double the storage on top of it.

That is not a small difference; that is a whole budget phone's worth of savings sitting right there. And considering that the performance, battery, and camera experience are more or less comparable between the two, that price gap becomes very hard to justify unless the small upgrades genuinely matter a lot to you.

Vivo X300 FE vs 200 FE: The Best Bet

Putting everything together, the X300 FE is a good phone, a genuinely solid one, and the build quality and stability improvements are real. But the X200 FE at Rs 60,000 with 512 GB, Zeiss camera, blazing fast charging, and a premium glass design is just a smarter buy by almost every measure that matters in daily life.

Yes, my back panel cracked once, and yes, the phone wobbles on a desk, and yes, it is on the heavier side when you hold it all day. But I got a phone that takes photos my mother proudly uses as her display picture, charges to full in half an hour, and has never once made me feel like I settled. I paid less, got more, and walked away happier. That, for me, is the definition of a best buy.