Will iPhone 18 Pro Be Any Different From iPhone 17 Pro? Here's What You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro may feature smaller Dynamic Island with under-display Face ID.

Rear camera layout to carry over with minor design and material tweaks.

Thicker chassis could accommodate a slightly larger battery capacity.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are shaping up to bring some notable design changes, if the latest leaks are anything to go by. From a possibly smaller Dynamic Island to tweaks in body materials, the upcoming flagship lineup could look and feel somewhat different from the iPhone 17 Pro series.

Reports also point to a thicker chassis that may quietly improve battery life. Here is a breakdown of what is being said ahead of the expected September launch.

Could The Dynamic Island Finally Get Smaller?

This is not the first time a smaller Dynamic Island has come up in leak cycles, but recent reports suggest Apple is actively running A/B tests on two screen designs, one keeping the current cutout and another with a reduced Dynamic Island alongside an under-display Face ID sensor.

The prediction comes from a leaker known as Digital Chat Station, who posted on Weibo. The post referenced Samsung's public comments about Apple's rumoured "small island" design, saying: "Samsung's preemptive mockery of Apple's 'small island' design raises the possibility that the iPhone 18 Pro series will also feature a small island."

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The leaker added: "Current supply chain feedback indicates A/B testing: one screen mould remains unchanged, while the other features a small island under the Face ID RX area." The leaker has a reasonable track record, though running these tests as late as mid-April does raise questions about the timeline.

What Changes Are Expected At Back Of The Phone?

On the rear design, MacRumors reported that the leaker said the rectangular plateau camera layout from the iPhone 17 Pro will carry over, but with "minor adjustments to the body materials and design details."

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This is believed to target a more uniform look between the aluminium frame and the glass panel used for wireless charging.

The same source also suggested the chassis could get slightly thicker, which would create room for a larger battery. The iPhone 18 Pro Max may see its battery grow from the 17 Pro Max's 5,088mAh to somewhere between 5,100 and 5,200mAh, with a weight increase of only 3g.