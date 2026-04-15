Get iPhone 15 Pro For Rs 59,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Claim This Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 15 Pro now Rs 60,900 on JioMart.

ICICI card offers Rs 10,000 additional discount.

Titanium frame, A17 Pro chip, 48MP camera.

iPhone 15 Pro Discount: Apple's iPhone 15 Pro, which originally launched in 2023 at Rs 1,09,900, is now listed on JioMart at a significantly reduced price. The phone, known for its titanium frame, 3nm chip, and USB-C port, remains a capable device for most users even today. The discount on offer is one of the sharpest price cuts the iPhone 15 Pro has seen in India since it first went on sale. Here is a breakdown of the deal and what the phone offers in terms of specifications.

How Can You Get iPhone 15 Pro For Cheaper?

The iPhone 15 Pro is currently listed on JioMart at Rs 60,900, against its original MRP of Rs 1,09,900. That is a straight discount of Rs 49,000, bringing the phone close to half its launch price.

Buyers who complete the purchase using an ICICI Bank credit card are eligible for an additional Rs 10,000 off. With that applied, the effective price drops to Rs 50,900, taking the total savings to Rs 59,000.

What Are Specifications Of The iPhone 15 Pro?

The iPhone 15 Pro is built around a Grade 5 titanium frame, which keeps the body light while maintaining structural strength. It sports a 6.1-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone runs on Apple's A17 Pro chip, manufactured on a 3nm process. It was the first chip in the industry to support hardware-accelerated ray tracing.

The camera system consists of a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. A LiDAR scanner is also part of the package.

Also Read: Oppo F33 Pro 5G Vs Vivo T5 Pro: Vivo Wins Big On Specs, Oppo Fights Back. Which One You Should Buy

On the connectivity front, the phone includes USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with speeds of up to 10Gbps and Wi-Fi 6E support. It carries an IP68 rating and is backed by a 3,274 mAh battery with MagSafe and Qi2 wireless charging support.