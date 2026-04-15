Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGoogle Is About To Punish Websites That Trap You With The Back Button

Google Is About To Punish Websites That Trap You With The Back Button

Google is cracking down on websites that trap users by breaking the back button, and starting June 15, offending sites could disappear from search results entirely.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Google penalizes websites for back button hijacking starting June 15.
  • This practice traps users or shows ads instead of going back.
  • Hijacking interferes with browser function and user navigation expectations.

If you have ever clicked the back button on your browser only to find yourself stuck on the same page or suddenly bombarded with ads, you have experienced what is called "back button hijacking". Google has now had enough of it. The tech company is expanding its policies to go after websites that use this trick, and starting 15 June, sites caught doing it could be pushed down in search rankings or removed from Google Search results entirely. The change follows what Google described as a "rise of this type of behaviour."

What Is Back Button Hijacking & Why Is Google Acting On It?

Back button hijacking happens when a website interferes with your browser so that pressing the back button does not take you to the previous page. Instead, it keeps you trapped on the site or shows you unwanted ads. Google has now officially classified this as a "malicious practice."

In a blog post, Google explained its reasoning: "Back button hijacking interferes with the browser's functionality, breaks the expected user journey, and results in user frustration." The company also noted that "people report feeling manipulated and eventually less willing to visit unfamiliar sites."

Also Read: Get iPhone 15 Pro For Rs 59,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Claim This Deal

Specific behaviours Google will target include any technique that inserts "manipulative" pages into a user's browser history, preventing them from navigating back normally.

Adam Thompson, director of digital at BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, told the BBC: "Practices like back button hijacking undermine the basic user experience and break the expectations people have of how the web should work, so it's understandable that Google views this as a harmful behaviour and [is] taking action."

What Should Website Owners Do Before June Deadline?

Google has advised site owners to ensure they do not do "anything to interfere with a user's ability to navigate their browser history" and to "thoroughly review their technical implementation." 

Sites that are penalised but later fix the issue can submit a request to Google to have the demotion reconsidered.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is back button hijacking?

Back button hijacking is when a website prevents your browser's back button from taking you to the previous page. It traps you on the site or displays unwanted ads.

Why is Google cracking down on back button hijacking?

Google considers it a malicious practice that interferes with browser functionality, frustrates users, and makes them less willing to visit unfamiliar sites.

When do Google's new policies against back button hijacking take effect?

Google's expanded policies go into effect starting June 15th. Websites caught using this trick could face penalties.

What happens if a website is caught hijacking the back button?

Websites caught engaging in back button hijacking may be pushed down in search rankings or removed from Google Search results entirely.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 05:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Google Is About To Punish Websites That Trap You With The Back Button
Google Is About To Punish Websites That Trap You With The Back Button
Technology
Get iPhone 15 Pro For Rs 59,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Claim This Deal
Get iPhone 15 Pro For Rs 59,000 Cheaper: Here's How To Claim This Deal
Technology
Struggling On Breeze In Valorant? You Are Probably Picking The Wrong Agent
Struggling On Breeze In Valorant? You Are Probably Picking The Wrong Agent
Technology
Oppo F33 Pro 5G Vs Vivo T5 Pro: Vivo Wins Big On Specs, Oppo Fights Back. Which One You Should Buy
Oppo F33 Pro 5G Vs Vivo T5 Pro: Vivo Wins Big On Specs, Oppo Fights Back. Which One You Should Buy
Advertisement

Videos

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding
Middle East conflict: China’s Diplomatic Push and US Pressure on Iran Oil Trade Escalate Geopolitical Tensions
War Alert: Reports Claim China Satellite Support Helped Iran in Precision Strikes During Conflict
Political Row: Centre May Upgrade Raghav Chadha’s Security Cover Amid Political Speculation
Breaking: Punjab Govt Withdraws Security Cover of AAP MP Raghav Chadha Amid Political Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget