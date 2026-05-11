iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, & iPhone 16 Are On Sale: Here Is How Much You Can Save

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Summer sales offer significant discounts on various iPhone models.

iPhone 17 Pro Max sees Rs 15,000 direct price cut on Flipkart.

iPhone Air discounted by Rs 22,000 during Amazon's Great Summer Sale.

Apple iPhones rarely see major price cuts, which is why the ongoing summer sales across e-commerce platforms are drawing attention from buyers. Several models, including the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air, iPhone 16 and iPhone 17, are currently available with direct price reductions, exchange bonuses, bank cashback offers and EMI benefits.

The deals are live across Flipkart, Amazon and Croma, making this one of the more significant discount windows for Apple devices in recent times.

How Much Can You Save On iPhone 17 Pro Max On Flipkart?

Flipkart's Sasa Lele Sale opened for all users on May 9, with early access given to Flipkart Plus and Black members on May 8. The iPhone 17 Pro Max, which originally launched at Rs 1,49,900 for the 256GB variant, is now listed at Rs 1,34,900, bringing a direct cut of Rs 15,000.

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Buyers using Flipkart Axis Bank or Flipkart SBI Bank credit cards on full swipe transactions can save an additional Rs 6,000. An extra Rs 4,000 bank cashback is also available. After stacking all offers, the effective price comes down to Rs 1,24,900, which means total savings of Rs 25,000.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch display with Ceramic Shield 2 protection and a new anti-reflective coating that improves visibility in outdoor conditions.

What Are The Deals On iPhone Air, iPhone 16 And iPhone 17?

Amazon's Great Summer Sale 2026 has brought the iPhone Air down from its launch price of Rs 1,19,900 to Rs 97,990, after a flat Rs 22,000 discount. HDFC Bank credit card EMI users can save an additional Rs 1,250. Exchange benefits of up to Rs 70,000 are also available depending on the old device's condition and model.

The iPhone Air is Apple's slimmest phone at 5.6mm thickness, weighing around 165 grams. It runs on the A19 chipset and carries a 48MP Fusion rear camera and an 18MP selfie camera.

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On Flipkart, the iPhone 16 has received a price reduction of nearly Rs 11,000, along with additional exchange and bank offers.

Croma is also running its "Everything Apple Sale" until May 16, where the iPhone 17 (256GB) is available at an effective price of Rs 48,742 after combining exchange offers, coupon discounts and cashback deals.

Before You Go Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live