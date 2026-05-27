iPhone 18 Pro's New Colours Are Out Thanks To A Leaked Case: See All Four Variants

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom iPhone 18 Pro leaks reveal design and expected color options.

New MagSafe cases hint at Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Grey.

Apple likely skips traditional Black for unique, generation-specific colors.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhone launch in September is one of the most anticipated tech events every year, and the excitement is already building around the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Fresh leaks have surfaced, this time shedding light on the expected design and colour options for both Pro models. Images of MagSafe-compatible cases, along with a hands-on video, have given a glimpse of the likely colour variants.

The overall design language appears to carry forward the aesthetic established by the iPhone 17 Pro series.

What Colours Are Expected On iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max?

The leaked case images point to three of the four colour options that have been circulating in speculation. According to the leaks, Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Dark Grey are among the expected shades, while Silver was absent from the images. A silicone magnetic case for the iPhone 18 Pro Max was also shown in the video.

Iphone 18 pro max silicon magnetic case pic.twitter.com/HL82JdxtzM — pipfix (@LusiRoy8) May 23, 2026

These latest leaks follow earlier images of camera covers that reportedly surfaced on Chinese social platforms from third-party suppliers, offering further hints at the colour possibilities for both Pro variants.

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While Dark Grey and Silver fit the classic premium look typically associated with Apple's Pro lineup, Light Blue and Dark Cherry are expected to bring more character to the series. Dark Cherry, in particular, is generating significant interest as a rich, wine-like red tone, set to replace the Cosmic Orange from the previous generation.

Is Apple Dropping The Black Option Again?

For the second year in a row, Apple appears to be skipping the traditional Black option that was a staple on earlier Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max were the first in the Pro line to launch without a Black variant, and this year seems to be heading in the same direction.

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The company appears to be leaning toward introducing unique, generation-specific colour choices that cater to a broader range of users.