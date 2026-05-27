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HomeTechnologyGadgetsiPhone 18 Pro's New Colours Are Out Thanks To A Leaked Case: See All Four Variants

iPhone 18 Pro's New Colours Are Out Thanks To A Leaked Case: See All Four Variants

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may arrive in Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Dark Grey. Leaked case images hint at what could be the boldest colour lineup in years.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 May 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • iPhone 18 Pro leaks reveal design and expected color options.
  • New MagSafe cases hint at Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Grey.
  • Apple likely skips traditional Black for unique, generation-specific colors.

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhone launch in September is one of the most anticipated tech events every year, and the excitement is already building around the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Fresh leaks have surfaced, this time shedding light on the expected design and colour options for both Pro models. Images of MagSafe-compatible cases, along with a hands-on video, have given a glimpse of the likely colour variants. 

The overall design language appears to carry forward the aesthetic established by the iPhone 17 Pro series.

What Colours Are Expected On iPhone 18 Pro & Pro Max?

The leaked case images point to three of the four colour options that have been circulating in speculation. According to the leaks, Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Dark Grey are among the expected shades, while Silver was absent from the images. A silicone magnetic case for the iPhone 18 Pro Max was also shown in the video.

These latest leaks follow earlier images of camera covers that reportedly surfaced on Chinese social platforms from third-party suppliers, offering further hints at the colour possibilities for both Pro variants.

ALSO READ: Is Your Motorola Phone Secretly Hijacking Your Amazon Links?

While Dark Grey and Silver fit the classic premium look typically associated with Apple's Pro lineup, Light Blue and Dark Cherry are expected to bring more character to the series. Dark Cherry, in particular, is generating significant interest as a rich, wine-like red tone, set to replace the Cosmic Orange from the previous generation.

Is Apple Dropping The Black Option Again?

For the second year in a row, Apple appears to be skipping the traditional Black option that was a staple on earlier Pro models. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max were the first in the Pro line to launch without a Black variant, and this year seems to be heading in the same direction. 

ALSO READ: The Story That May Have Been Written By ChatGPT Just Won A Prestigious Literary Prize

The company appears to be leaning toward introducing unique, generation-specific colour choices that cater to a broader range of users.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the expected color options for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max?

Leaks suggest Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Dark Grey will be available. Silver was also mentioned but not seen in the leaked case images.

Will the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max come in black?

It appears Apple is skipping the traditional black option for the second year in a row, opting for more unique color choices.

What is the overall design expected for the iPhone 18 Pro models?

The design language is expected to continue the aesthetic established by the iPhone 17 Pro series.

How are the color options for the iPhone 18 Pro being revealed?

Information is emerging from leaked images of MagSafe-compatible cases and a hands-on video, as well as earlier images of camera covers.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 May 2026 10:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Gadgets Apple IPhone 18 IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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