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HomeTechnologyCould iPhone 18 Pro Be Cheaper Despite Rising Storage Costs? Here's What Apple Is Doing

Could iPhone 18 Pro Be Cheaper Despite Rising Storage Costs? Here's What Apple Is Doing

Storage costs are rising industry-wide but Apple may have a plan to keep iPhone 18 Pro prices in check. Here is what the supply chain tells us.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Mar 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple had a notable week, with pricing concerns around the iPhone 18 Pro drawing the most attention. Rising memory and storage costs across the consumer technology industry are putting pressure on manufacturers, and Apple is no exception. 

Alongside the pricing uncertainty, new camera details for the iPhone 18 Pro emerged, a critical iOS security update was pushed out, AirPods Max 2 were announced, AppleCare One looks set for Europe, and WWDC 2026 has a likely date on the calendar.

Will Rising Storage Costs Push iPhone 18 Pro Prices Higher?

The cost of memory and storage is climbing industry-wide, and it is starting to reflect in product pricing. Oppo has already raised prices on existing products in response to higher bill of materials. 

Where Apple lands on this remains unclear, though Forbes points out the company has some advantages. Apple's supply chain management gives it more room to absorb these cost pressures than most manufacturers, and its stronger margins add another layer of buffer.

That said, supply chain advantages only go so far, and consumers will be watching closely when the iPhone 18 Pro pricing is confirmed later this year.

What Else Is New In The Apple World This Week

On the camera front, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a variable-aperture main lens and an upgraded telephoto: "With a larger aperture, the upgraded Telephoto should work better in low-light situations, with sharper, brighter, more detailed images even in less-than-ideal conditions."

Apple also released its first Background Security Improvement update, addressing a WebKit vulnerability tracked as CVE-2026-20643, which Forbes contributor David Phelan described as an urgent fix for all users. 

AirPods Max 2 were officially announced, built around creator needs with studio-quality audio and remote camera controls.

AppleCare One is expected to launch in Europe, priced at $20 a month for up to three devices in the US. WWDC 2026 is widely expected to run June 8 to June 12.

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Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will iPhone 18 Pro prices be affected by rising storage costs?

Rising memory and storage costs are impacting the industry. While Apple has advantages in supply chain management and stronger margins, consumers will be watching closely for final pricing confirmations.

What are the expected camera upgrades for the iPhone 18 Pro?

The iPhone 18 Pro is anticipated to have a variable-aperture main lens and an improved telephoto lens. This upgrade should enhance low-light performance and produce sharper, brighter images.

Were there any significant security updates from Apple this week?

Yes, Apple released an urgent Background Security Improvement update. This update addresses a WebKit vulnerability, CVE-2026-20643, and is recommended for all users.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Mar 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY ABP Live Leaks Before Launch IPhone 18 Leaks IPhone 18 Pro Max
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