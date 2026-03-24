Could iPhone 18 Pro Be Cheaper Despite Rising Storage Costs? Here's What Apple Is Doing

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iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple had a notable week, with pricing concerns around the iPhone 18 Pro drawing the most attention. Rising memory and storage costs across the consumer technology industry are putting pressure on manufacturers, and Apple is no exception.

Alongside the pricing uncertainty, new camera details for the iPhone 18 Pro emerged, a critical iOS security update was pushed out, AirPods Max 2 were announced, AppleCare One looks set for Europe, and WWDC 2026 has a likely date on the calendar.

Will Rising Storage Costs Push iPhone 18 Pro Prices Higher?

The cost of memory and storage is climbing industry-wide, and it is starting to reflect in product pricing. Oppo has already raised prices on existing products in response to higher bill of materials.

Where Apple lands on this remains unclear, though Forbes points out the company has some advantages. Apple's supply chain management gives it more room to absorb these cost pressures than most manufacturers, and its stronger margins add another layer of buffer.

That said, supply chain advantages only go so far, and consumers will be watching closely when the iPhone 18 Pro pricing is confirmed later this year.

What Else Is New In The Apple World This Week

On the camera front, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a variable-aperture main lens and an upgraded telephoto: "With a larger aperture, the upgraded Telephoto should work better in low-light situations, with sharper, brighter, more detailed images even in less-than-ideal conditions."

Apple also released its first Background Security Improvement update, addressing a WebKit vulnerability tracked as CVE-2026-20643, which Forbes contributor David Phelan described as an urgent fix for all users.

AirPods Max 2 were officially announced, built around creator needs with studio-quality audio and remote camera controls.





AppleCare One is expected to launch in Europe, priced at $20 a month for up to three devices in the US. WWDC 2026 is widely expected to run June 8 to June 12.