Will iPhone 18 Pro Actually Cost More Than iPhone 17 Pro? Here's What Analysts Say

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iPhone 18 Leaks: The iPhone 17 series drew a lot of attention for its design changes and new colour options, setting the bar high for what comes next. Typically, a new iPhone lineup also means higher prices. But analysts who track Apple's supply chain are suggesting that may not be the case this time.

Rather than passing rising component costs on to buyers, Apple is believed to be looking at ways to absorb those costs internally, a move that could keep iPhone 18 Pro prices in line with what buyers are already paying.

Why Are Analysts Expecting Apple To Keep iPhone 18 Pro Prices Unchanged?

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple's recent pricing approach points to a strategy of controlling costs while protecting market share.

In a post on X, Kuo said, "Pricing from the iPhone 17e to MacBook Neo reinforces my earlier view of Apple's strategy: use the memory market chaos to their advantage, secure the chips, absorb the costs, and grab more market share."

He further added, "This also strengthens the case that Apple may keep prices unchanged for the new iPhones launching in 2H."

The phones expected in the second half are widely believed to be the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. At present, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900, while the Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900.

What Is Driving Pressure On Smartphone Prices Across The Industry?

A similar view came from analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities. As reported by The Independent, Pu said Apple was considering keeping prices the same or similar through "cost management."

His research note said Apple had been negotiating with Samsung and SK Hynix for "favourable" memory chip deals, while also working to reduce costs on parts such as the camera and display.

This would go against the broader industry trend. According to Trusted Reviews, prices for DRAM and NAND chips have gone up in recent months due to strong demand tied to AI server infrastructure.

Samsung has already raised prices for the Galaxy S26 series, and other brands are expected to face similar pressure.