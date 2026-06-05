Kerala Expat Stabbed, Clubbed To Death In Sharjah After 'TikTok War'; Suspects Held

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala expat died after social media dispute escalated.

Ismail Kutty was attacked with sharp objects near Sharjah park.

He succumbed to injuries; police detained multiple suspects.

A social media dispute that allegedly spiralled into a violent confrontation has claimed the life of a Kerala expatriate in Sharjah, sending shockwaves through the Indian community in the United Arab Emirates. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Ismail Ponnan Ibrahim Kutty, was employed at a bakery in the UAE and had built a following through his active presence on social media platforms, particularly TikTok.

Online Argument Allegedly Escalated Beyond Social Media

According to reports, the incident stemmed from a heated exchange during a live social media session. What began as a verbal altercation online reportedly intensified over time, eventually leading to a challenge for an in-person meeting. Followers familiar with the dispute claimed that tensions between Kutty and several individuals had been escalating on TikTok. The disagreement allegedly moved beyond the digital space when the parties involved agreed to confront each other face-to-face.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the exact sequence of events that led to the fatal encounter, but accounts from those following the online exchanges suggest the meeting was directly connected to the ongoing social media feud.

ALSO READ: ‘US Pressure On India Won’t Work’: Putin Backs PM Modi Over Russia Ties

Attack Near Sharjah Park Leaves Expat Fatally Injured

The confrontation reportedly took place on Sunday morning near a park in the Al Nahda area of Sharjah. Witnesses said Kutty became involved in a physical altercation with a group of individuals.

Eyewitnesses alleged that he was attacked with sharp objects during the confrontation, suffering serious injuries. Emergency responders rushed him to Al Qassimi Hospital at approximately 8 a.m.

Despite medical efforts, Kutty succumbed to his injuries less than an hour after arriving at the hospital. According to his death certificate, cited by Gulf News, the cause of death was haemorrhage and hypovolaemic shock resulting from an assault involving a sharp weapon.

ALSO READ: 'We'll Get A Trade Deal': Trump Hails PM Modi As 'Good Friend', Confident On US-India Pact

Repatriation Efforts Underway As Investigation Continues

The tragedy has left a family grieving in Kerala. Kutty is survived by his wife and young son. Salam Papinassery, CEO of Sharjah-based YAB Legal, told Khaleej Times that steps were being taken to facilitate the repatriation of the deceased's body to India.

Meanwhile, law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. Police confirmed that multiple suspects have been detained in connection with the killing.