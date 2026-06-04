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HomeTechnologySteve Jobs Quote Of The Day | The Powerful Message Every Young Professional Should Hear

Steve Jobs Quote Of The Day | The Powerful Message Every Young Professional Should Hear

Steve Jobs' success mindset inspirational quote from Stanford reminds us to live authentically, trust our intuition, and ignore outside pressure.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Steve Jobs, a pioneer, advocated living an authentic life.
  • His quote urges trusting intuition, avoiding dogma and expectations.
  • Jobs shared this personal message at Stanford's 2005 commencement.
  • Its timelessness highlights courage, independence, and personal purpose.
 
Steve Jobs was not just a businessman; he was a creative force who helped redefine how the world uses technology. From building Apple into a global icon to shaping products that changed everyday life, his legacy is tied to bold thinking, simplicity, and innovation. In his 2005 Stanford commencement speech, Jobs shared one of his most memorable messages: “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life.” That line captures his belief that people should trust their own path, not blindly follow the expectations of others.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where and when did Steve Jobs deliver his famous

Steve Jobs delivered this quote during his commencement address at Stanford University. The speech, which became widely shared, took place on June 12, 2005.

What is the main message of Steve Jobs' quote

The quote emphasizes authenticity and self-belief, urging people not to waste life living someone else's path. It encourages trusting one's inner voice and intuition over others' opinions.

Why does Steve Jobs' quote continue to be relevant?

It resonates universally by addressing the fear of wasting life living by another's script. It acts as a call to make choices with courage, independence, and purpose, reflecting Jobs' own philosophy.

What was Steve Jobs' broader impact on technology?

Jobs was a creative force who redefined how the world uses technology. He built Apple into a global icon and shaped products that changed everyday life through bold thinking and innovation.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 07:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Steve Jobs Quote Steve Jobs Quotes Steve Jobs Inspirational Quotes Steve Jobs Success Quotes Steve Jobs Famous Quotes Quote By Steve Jobs Steve Jobs Quote Of The Day Motivational Quotes By Steve Jobs Steve Jobs Leadership Quotes Steve Jobs Business Quotes
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