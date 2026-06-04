Steve Jobs delivered this quote during his commencement address at Stanford University. The speech, which became widely shared, took place on June 12, 2005.
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Steve Jobs Quote Of The Day | The Powerful Message Every Young Professional Should Hear
Steve Jobs' success mindset inspirational quote from Stanford reminds us to live authentically, trust our intuition, and ignore outside pressure.
- Steve Jobs, a pioneer, advocated living an authentic life.
- His quote urges trusting intuition, avoiding dogma and expectations.
- Jobs shared this personal message at Stanford's 2005 commencement.
- Its timelessness highlights courage, independence, and personal purpose.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Where and when did Steve Jobs deliver his famous
What is the main message of Steve Jobs' quote
The quote emphasizes authenticity and self-belief, urging people not to waste life living someone else's path. It encourages trusting one's inner voice and intuition over others' opinions.
Why does Steve Jobs' quote continue to be relevant?
It resonates universally by addressing the fear of wasting life living by another's script. It acts as a call to make choices with courage, independence, and purpose, reflecting Jobs' own philosophy.
What was Steve Jobs' broader impact on technology?
Jobs was a creative force who redefined how the world uses technology. He built Apple into a global icon and shaped products that changed everyday life through bold thinking and innovation.
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