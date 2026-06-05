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HomeNewsWorld'We'll Get A Trade Deal': Trump Hails PM Modi As 'Good Friend', Confident On US-India Pact

'We'll Get A Trade Deal': Trump Hails PM Modi As 'Good Friend', Confident On US-India Pact

Trump expressed confidence in a US-India trade deal, saying negotiations are progressing well as both sides work to finalize key details.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 07:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump expressed optimism for US-India trade deal soon.
  • US lowered tariffs on Indian exports to 18 percent.
  • Negotiators met in Delhi, nearing agreement completion.

U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced renewed confidence about the future of economic ties between the United States and India, indicating that a long-awaited trade agreement between the two nations could be on the horizon. The remarks come amid intensified diplomatic and trade engagement between Washington and New Delhi as both governments seek to deepen economic cooperation and address longstanding areas of disagreement.

Trade Negotiations Gain Momentum

Speaking about ongoing negotiations, Trump highlighted his strong personal relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed optimism that the two countries would soon reach a mutually beneficial arrangement.

Trump said, "For years, India took advantage of the United States... They charged us tremendous tariffs and paid nothing... Now it is the exact reverse and we are making a lot of money with India."

“We will get to a deal. I like your Prime Minister a lot; he is a good friend of mine,” he said.

 

ALSO READ: ‘US Pressure On India Won’t Work’: Putin Backs PM Modi Over Russia Ties

Trump acknowledged that trade relations between the two countries have historically been shaped by tariff-related concerns. He pointed out that India had, for years, maintained higher duties on certain American products, creating what Washington viewed as an uneven trading environment.

However, the U.S. President suggested that the landscape is changing and that both sides are now working toward a more balanced framework. Reaffirming his confidence in the negotiations, Trump said, “But we will get to a deal,” signaling that discussions are moving in a positive direction.

Bilateral Trade Agreement Framework Takes Shape

Efforts to strengthen economic relations received a significant boost earlier this year. Following a telephone conversation between Trump and Modi in February, the two governments announced a roadmap for the first phase of a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

As part of the preliminary understanding, the United States agreed to lower tariffs on Indian exports from 50 percent to 18 percent.

ALSO READ: India, US Reaffirm Push For ‘Mutually Beneficial’ Trade Deal

New Delhi Talks Focus On Outstanding Issues

Negotiators from both countries convened in New Delhi between June 1 and June 4 to advance discussions on the proposed agreement. Officials from the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) and Indian trade authorities examined a range of topics, including customs processes, trade facilitation measures, non-tariff barriers and economic security cooperation.

According to officials familiar with the discussions, the talks were productive and helped narrow differences on several key issues. Both sides are now focused on finalizing an interim agreement while simultaneously working toward a larger BTA.

Recent statements from senior officials have further fueled optimism. U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor indicated that negotiations had entered the final stretch, with only a handful of issues yet to be resolved. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is President Trump's view on future US-India economic ties?

President Trump is optimistic about a trade agreement, citing his strong personal relationship with Prime Minister Modi. He believes a mutually beneficial deal will soon be reached.

What was a key element of the preliminary Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) roadmap?

As part of the preliminary understanding, the United States agreed to lower tariffs on Indian exports from 50 percent to 18 percent. This aims to encourage greater trade flows.

What is the current status of the trade negotiations between the US and India?

Discussions are moving in a positive direction, with both sides working towards a more balanced framework. There are growing expectations for an interim arrangement soon.

What was the outcome of the recent trade talks held in New Delhi?

The talks were productive, helping to narrow differences on key issues like customs processes and non-tariff barriers. Both sides are focused on finalizing an interim agreement.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 07:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Indian Economy Narendra Modi India US Relations US Economy
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