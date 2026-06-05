Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Major fire erupted Friday morning in Noida's Ivy County apartment.

Firefighters evacuated adjacent flats; no casualties confirmed from incident.

Separately, locked office caught fire in Noida's Sector 52.

A major fire broke out in an apartment at Noida's Ivy County Society in Sector 75 on Friday morning, prompting a large-scale response from the fire department and police authorities.

According to initial reports, the blaze erupted in a flat located on the 12th floor of the residential complex. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighters are working to bring the situation under control.

Authorities are yet to confirm how many people were inside the apartment when the fire started or whether all occupants managed to evacuate safely.

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Firefighters Evacuate Nearby Flats

As flames continued to spread, the fire department began evacuating residents living in flats adjacent to the affected apartment as a precautionary measure.

Officials fear that the intensity of the blaze could threaten neighbouring homes if not contained quickly. Firefighters are making efforts to prevent the fire from spreading further and to minimise damage to the residential tower.

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke and flames rising from the apartment as emergency teams continued rescue and firefighting operations.

A fire broke out at the IVY County residential complex in Sector 75, Noida, raising serious concerns about the city’s firefighting preparedness. According to residents, fire brigade hoses were unable to project water beyond the sixth floor. pic.twitter.com/YnFPXZvW3N — Sanjay Kishore (@saintkishore) June 5, 2026

No Casualties Confirmed So Far

Ivy County Society falls under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station. Police personnel and fire department teams remain deployed at the site to assist with evacuation and relief efforts.

As of now, no casualties or injuries have been officially reported.

Residents said the fire broke out at around 8 am and spread rapidly within a short period, eventually engulfing much of the apartment.

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Another Fire Reported in Sector 52

In a separate incident, a fire was also reported from Shatabdi Vihar in Noida's Sector 52, which falls under the Sector 24 police station area.

The blaze reportedly started inside a locked office premises. Passers-by noticed smoke billowing from the building and immediately alerted the fire department.

Firefighters reached the location and launched operations to douse the flames. No loss of life has been reported in this incident either, officials said.