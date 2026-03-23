Rising costs for memory and storage components are expected to drive up the price of the iPhone 18 Pro. This increase is likely to be gradual rather than a sudden jump.
iPhone 18 Pro Price Hike Coming? What Early Leaks Are Saying
iPhone 18 Pro leaks hint at a smarter camera, better low-light zoom, and a price that may be slightly harder to swallow than its predecessor.
iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhone 17 lineup has barely settled into people's hands, and already the conversation is shifting to what comes next. Early details around the iPhone 18 Pro suggest that buyers may need to brace for a higher price tag. While Apple has not confirmed any figures, sources familiar with the matter point to rising memory and storage component costs as a key driver.
The increase, if it happens, is unlikely to be a sudden jump but more of a gradual adjustment, the kind that quietly shows up when the device hits store shelves.
Why Could iPhone 18 Pro Cost More Than Its Predecessor?
Apple has not made any official announcement on pricing, but the pressure from component costs is hard to ignore.
Memory and storage parts have become more expensive, and even with Apple's well-known grip on its supply chain, those costs have a way of filtering through to the final retail price.
It is less about a dramatic hike and more about the kind of steady increase that tends to go unnoticed until consumers are actually at the checkout.
What Hardware Changes Are Expected On iPhone 18 Pro?
Beyond pricing, the iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to bring some practical hardware updates. Apple is expected to introduce an adjustable aperture on the main camera, giving users more control over how much light enters the lens. That kind of feature has traditionally belonged to professional cameras, not smartphones.
On the telephoto side, low-light performance improvements are reportedly in the works, which would help with a limitation users regularly run into when zooming in dim settings. The ultra-wide camera may also see a supplier change, with Samsung potentially stepping in to replace Sony for that component.
Away from cameras, Apple is also working on a faster security update mechanism across iOS, macOS, and iPadOS, designed to push critical fixes without waiting for full system updates.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why might the iPhone 18 Pro cost more than previous models?
What camera improvements are rumored for the iPhone 18 Pro?
The iPhone 18 Pro may feature an adjustable aperture on its main camera for more light control. Low-light performance for the telephoto camera is also expected to improve.
Could there be a change in the iPhone 18 Pro's ultra-wide camera supplier?
Yes, reports suggest that Samsung might replace Sony as the supplier for the ultra-wide camera component on the iPhone 18 Pro.
Are there any non-camera hardware updates expected for the iPhone 18 Pro?
Apple is working on a faster security update mechanism for its operating systems, allowing for critical fixes to be pushed out more quickly.