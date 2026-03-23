iPhone 18 Pro Price Hike Coming? What Early Leaks Are Saying

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iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple's iPhone 17 lineup has barely settled into people's hands, and already the conversation is shifting to what comes next. Early details around the iPhone 18 Pro suggest that buyers may need to brace for a higher price tag. While Apple has not confirmed any figures, sources familiar with the matter point to rising memory and storage component costs as a key driver.

The increase, if it happens, is unlikely to be a sudden jump but more of a gradual adjustment, the kind that quietly shows up when the device hits store shelves.

Why Could iPhone 18 Pro Cost More Than Its Predecessor?

Apple has not made any official announcement on pricing, but the pressure from component costs is hard to ignore.

Memory and storage parts have become more expensive, and even with Apple's well-known grip on its supply chain, those costs have a way of filtering through to the final retail price.

It is less about a dramatic hike and more about the kind of steady increase that tends to go unnoticed until consumers are actually at the checkout.

What Hardware Changes Are Expected On iPhone 18 Pro?

Beyond pricing, the iPhone 18 Pro is shaping up to bring some practical hardware updates. Apple is expected to introduce an adjustable aperture on the main camera, giving users more control over how much light enters the lens. That kind of feature has traditionally belonged to professional cameras, not smartphones.

On the telephoto side, low-light performance improvements are reportedly in the works, which would help with a limitation users regularly run into when zooming in dim settings. The ultra-wide camera may also see a supplier change, with Samsung potentially stepping in to replace Sony for that component.

Away from cameras, Apple is also working on a faster security update mechanism across iOS, macOS, and iPadOS, designed to push critical fixes without waiting for full system updates.