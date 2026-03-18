Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyThink Before You Click: How One Wrong Tap Can Empty Your Bank Account

Think Before You Click: How One Wrong Tap Can Empty Your Bank Account

Digital banking fraud is surging as scammers exploit trust and urgency; a single tap on malicious links or QR codes can drain accounts, making vigilance and quick response crucial.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

By Tarun Wig

Digital banking fraud is a regular occurrence and no longer an isolated risk. Many would share a similar belief that “This won’t happen to me,” but it is happening to people of all demographics across the nation. From educated professionals to senior citizens and even corporate executives, nobody is an exception when it comes to losing money to illegitimate texts or fraudulent calls with just a single tap

The Rising Risks With Digital Ease Of Transactions

We are living in an era where every financial transaction can be completed in seconds with just a tap. However, this very convenience has become a double-edged sword, as regular scams rob people of their hard-earned money. Masses are using a single tap to pay their bills, transfer savings, or commence a purchase, but it can also allow a fraudster to drain bank accounts in the wrong circumstances. 

Cybercriminals do not break through security firewalls anymore; they compel individuals to open the door themselves. 

How Fraudsters Manipulate Trust & Urgency

Most of the digital banking frauds follow a predictable psychological pattern by preying on human emotions. Fraudsters’ first step is to gain an individual’s trust by impersonating official authorities or credible institutions such as banks, courier companies, or even government agencies. 

Their next step is igniting a sense of urgency in their targets. They would use a warning about account suspension, failed KYC verification, or even request unauthorised activities. Lastly, they would share a link, QR code, or demand approval of the request, all of which would appear as a routine check. This one-second opportunity is the only thing fraudsters have been looking for since the start. 

When A Simple Tap Turns Into A Financial Threat

A simple tap by clicking a link, scanning a QR code, or approving a payment request can allow cybercriminals to access the funds. Most of these links appear authentic, like any other official portal, but they redirect individuals to malicious websites. 

Users often aren’t cautious about entering their login details, PINs, or inserting OTPs when they see a website that appears legit. Additionally, screen-sharing applications are also being used to scam individuals as they allow fraudsters to access the sensitive information in real time. 

The New Face Of Digital Frauds

In Chandigarh, a 72-year-old man lost ₹6.4 lakh while trying to arrange a plumbing repair and was manipulated by fraudulent calls. Furthermore, everybody has been aware of these “accidental UPI” spreading across cities. Fraudsters would transfer a small amount of money or even a fake notification, and demand a ‘refund’ via a payment request link. These malicious links lead victims to enter their UPI PIN and compel them to make a debit from their own accounts. 

The cases of fraudulent emails or texts created to steal information are on the uprising and becoming increasingly difficult to identify as scams. Many of them copy official logos, formatting, language, and domain names to build trust and credibility of the sender, making fraud detection even more impossible. 

How To Protect Yourself From One-Tap Banking Scams

While law enforcement continues to track these networks, it also becomes a duty for an individual to take preventive measures. Scammers lure people to click links or approve requests without verification. Hence, avoid interacting with links, QR codes, or attachments received via messages or calls, even if they appear to come from official sources like banks or government agencies.

Use financial and banking services directly from the official website or applications, and avoid sharing OTPs, PINs, or passwords with unknown entities. Be aware of the ‘collect requests’ before entering the PIN to send money, and refuse screen-sharing requests from unknown callers.

What To Do If Your Account Has Already Been Emptied

Some financial frauds can bypass many preventive measures; however, the scale of the loss is determined by an individual's immediate response. If an account is suddenly empty or impacted by an unauthorised transaction, call the bank official’s helpline immediately to get the digital payment services frozen.

The government has facilitated other quick options for individuals struggling with financial fraud. Calling the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or lodging a complaint on the cybercrime portal increases the chances of tracing the transaction. Furthermore, change all banking passwords and UPI PINs, and delete any suspicious applications from your phones or other devices. 

Pause Before You Tap

To conclude, financial empowerment must be vigilant, as even the smallest action can carry the greatest consequences. It takes one tap alone to undo years of financial savings.

But the individuals must take basic preventive measures by ‘pausing, verifying, and thinking’ before clicking anything. Cautiousness can save one from heavy losses when fraudsters prey on people by weaponising their vulnerabilities.  

(The author is Co-founder & CEO, Innefu Labs)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

How do digital banking fraudsters trick people?

Fraudsters gain trust by impersonating official entities and then create urgency with warnings about account issues. They then share links or QR codes that appear routine but lead to fraud.

What is the danger of a 'one-tap' transaction?

A single tap on a malicious link or QR code can allow cybercriminals to access your bank accounts. These links often redirect to fake websites that steal login details or OTPs.

How can I protect myself from one-tap banking scams?

Avoid clicking links or approving requests from unknown sources, even if they seem official. Use banking services directly from official websites or apps and never share OTPs or PINs.

What should I do if my account has been compromised?

Immediately contact your bank to freeze digital payment services. Call the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 and file a complaint on the cybercrime portal.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 18 Mar 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cybersecurity TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Think Before You Click: How One Wrong Tap Can Empty Your Bank Account
Think Before You Click: How One Wrong Tap Can Empty Your Bank Account
Technology
NYT Connections Answers (March 18): Puzzle #1010 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (March 18): Puzzle #1010 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Technology
Wordle Answer Today (March 18): Puzzle #1733 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (March 18): Puzzle #1733 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Technology
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 18): Get Skins, Loot, & Bundles, For Free
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 18): Get Skins, Loot, & Bundles, For Free
Advertisement

Videos

CRISIS UPDATE: Iran vows resilience after Ali Larijani death, strikes intensify
WAR FLASH: Iran expands strikes beyond Israel, Middle East conflict widens rapidly
GLOBAL ALERT: Iran strikes Israel after Ali Larijani killing sparks conflict surge
War Alert: Israel Intensifies Beirut Strikes, Iran Expands Offensive as War Deepens
Big Relief: Government Caps Airline Seat Charges, 60% Seats to Be Free of Extra Fees
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget