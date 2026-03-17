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HomeTechnologyPoco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launched With Up To 9,000mAh Battery: Full Specs & Price Details

Poco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launched With Up To 9,000mAh Battery: Full Specs & Price Details

The Poco X8 lineup brings strong gaming features, bigger batteries and improved cooling systems, offering users a flagship-like experience with long software support and performance-focused hardware.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 05:43 PM (IST)

The Poco X8 series has now been officially launched, bringing two new smartphones focused on performance and battery life. The lineup includes the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and the Poco X8 Pro, both designed to target users who want strong gaming capabilities and long-lasting usage. With new chipsets, improved cooling systems, and high refresh rate displays, the devices aim to deliver a flagship-like experience. 

Poco is also offering long-term software support, which could make these phones a practical choice for buyers looking at long-term use.

Poco X8 Pro Max 5G & Poco X8 Pro Price in India

Prices to be revealed soon...

What Are Key Specifications Of Poco X8 Pro Max 5G & Poco X8 Pro?

The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G stands out with its large 9000mAh battery and 100W fast charging support, along with reverse and bypass charging. It is powered by the Dimensity 9500s processor and features a large 6.83-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness levels. 

The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with 4K video recording. It also includes advanced cooling with a 5800mm² ICELOOP system, which may help maintain performance during heavy gaming sessions.

On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro focuses on balanced performance with a Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset and a 6500mAh battery. It also supports 100W fast charging and uses a Sony IMX882 sensor for its 50MP camera. 

The device features a slightly compact 6.59-inch display while still offering a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. Both phones include advanced cooling systems and promise 4 OS updates with 6 years of security support.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new smartphones launched in the Poco X8 series?

The Poco X8 series includes the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and the Poco X8 Pro. Both are designed for performance and battery life.

What are the battery capacities and charging speeds of the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and Poco X8 Pro?

The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G has a 9000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. The Poco X8 Pro features a 6500mAh battery, also supporting 100W fast charging.

What processors power the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and Poco X8 Pro?

The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G is powered by the Dimensity 9500s processor. The Poco X8 Pro uses the Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 05:34 PM (IST)
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