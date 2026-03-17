Poco X8 Pro & X8 Pro Max Launched With Up To 9,000mAh Battery: Full Specs & Price Details

The Poco X8 series has now been officially launched, bringing two new smartphones focused on performance and battery life. The lineup includes the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and the Poco X8 Pro, both designed to target users who want strong gaming capabilities and long-lasting usage. With new chipsets, improved cooling systems, and high refresh rate displays, the devices aim to deliver a flagship-like experience.

Poco is also offering long-term software support, which could make these phones a practical choice for buyers looking at long-term use.

Poco X8 Pro Max 5G & Poco X8 Pro Price in India

Prices to be revealed soon...

What Are Key Specifications Of Poco X8 Pro Max 5G & Poco X8 Pro?

The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G stands out with its large 9000mAh battery and 100W fast charging support, along with reverse and bypass charging. It is powered by the Dimensity 9500s processor and features a large 6.83-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness levels.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor with 4K video recording. It also includes advanced cooling with a 5800mm² ICELOOP system, which may help maintain performance during heavy gaming sessions.

On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro focuses on balanced performance with a Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset and a 6500mAh battery. It also supports 100W fast charging and uses a Sony IMX882 sensor for its 50MP camera.

The device features a slightly compact 6.59-inch display while still offering a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. Both phones include advanced cooling systems and promise 4 OS updates with 6 years of security support.