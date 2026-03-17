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HomeTechnologyClaude AI Down Again? Users Report Login Failures, Slow Responses & Errors Across Platform

Claude AI Down Again? Users Report Login Failures, Slow Responses & Errors Across Platform

Claude AI suffers its third outage in March, with users experiencing delays, response failures and login issues. Downdetector reports are rising as the company works on a fix for affected services.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 02:52 PM (IST)

Claude Down: Claude AI is currently facing an outage, with users reporting difficulty accessing the platform and completing tasks. The disruption appears to be affecting several core features, including response generation and login access. According to Claude’s official status page, the issue has already been identified, and work is in progress to fix it. 

While the company has not shared a clear timeline for resolution, early updates suggest that the impact is largely limited to free users. Complaints have also been increasing across tracking platforms and social media since the morning.

What Issues Are Claude AI Users Facing Right Now?

Reports of the outage are steadily increasing, with Downdetector showing 137 complaints at the time of writing, and the number continues to grow. 

Claude AI Down Again? Users Report Login Failures, Slow Responses & Errors Across Platform

Users are mainly reporting errors while generating responses, unusually slow outputs, and login failures. When checked on Claude’s status page, the platform is currently showing "Elevated errors on Claude Sonnet 4.6," confirming that the issue is affecting a key model.

Claude AI Down Again? Users Report Login Failures, Slow Responses & Errors Across Platform

The official update reads, "Identified - The issue has been identified, and a fix is being implemented. At this stage, only free Claude.ai users are being impacted. Mar 17, 2026 - 08:23 UTC." Earlier, the company had stated, "Investigating - We are currently investigating this issue. Mar 17, 2026 - 08:04 UTC." 

These updates indicate that the problem was quickly acknowledged but is still in the process of being resolved.

Why Is This The Third Claude AI Outage In March?

This marks the third outage for Claude AI in March alone. The platform previously faced disruptions on March 3 and March 16, raising concerns among users about reliability. Frequent outages in such a short span are now becoming a talking point across online communities.

Social media platform X is filled with users asking if Claude is down again, while others are sharing screenshots of errors and delays. 

The repeated issues have led to growing frustration, especially among regular users who depend on the service daily.

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About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI Breaking News ABP Live TECHNOLOGY Claude
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