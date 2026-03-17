Claude AI Down Again? Users Report Login Failures, Slow Responses & Errors Across Platform

Claude Down: Claude AI is currently facing an outage, with users reporting difficulty accessing the platform and completing tasks. The disruption appears to be affecting several core features, including response generation and login access. According to Claude’s official status page, the issue has already been identified, and work is in progress to fix it.

While the company has not shared a clear timeline for resolution, early updates suggest that the impact is largely limited to free users. Complaints have also been increasing across tracking platforms and social media since the morning.

What Issues Are Claude AI Users Facing Right Now?

Reports of the outage are steadily increasing, with Downdetector showing 137 complaints at the time of writing, and the number continues to grow.

Users are mainly reporting errors while generating responses, unusually slow outputs, and login failures. When checked on Claude’s status page, the platform is currently showing "Elevated errors on Claude Sonnet 4.6," confirming that the issue is affecting a key model.

The official update reads, "Identified - The issue has been identified, and a fix is being implemented. At this stage, only free Claude.ai users are being impacted. Mar 17, 2026 - 08:23 UTC." Earlier, the company had stated, "Investigating - We are currently investigating this issue. Mar 17, 2026 - 08:04 UTC."

These updates indicate that the problem was quickly acknowledged but is still in the process of being resolved.

Why Is This The Third Claude AI Outage In March?

This marks the third outage for Claude AI in March alone. The platform previously faced disruptions on March 3 and March 16, raising concerns among users about reliability. Frequent outages in such a short span are now becoming a talking point across online communities.

Social media platform X is filled with users asking if Claude is down again, while others are sharing screenshots of errors and delays.

anthropic: free 2x usage for certain hours



claude: down during those hours — tails (@probablytails) March 17, 2026

Sonnet 4.6 is down.



I use this for health, fitness, and nutrition coach agent and it’s still not working for me even though the Claude Status website says it’s only affecting free users. pic.twitter.com/P83kvuH8DN — Daniel Sempere Pico (@dansemperepico) March 17, 2026

Claude It's been down since the day before yesterday, I think this movement sacrificed efficiency... Can't use it, it always says it's under maintenance. pic.twitter.com/i1bcYmYjJX — Rodrigo Maga (@RodrigoFMaga) March 17, 2026

Claude is down and ChatGPT is too dumb for the task and Gemini interface sucks 💔💔 what should i do — maykel🧉 (@lildababynobap) March 17, 2026

The repeated issues have led to growing frustration, especially among regular users who depend on the service daily.