Which 1.5GB/Day Plan Is Best In India? BSNL, Jio, Airtel, & Vi Compared

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 1.5GB per day plan is the most common recharge choice in India. It is enough for calls, messages, videos, and everyday browsing. BSNL, Jio, Airtel, and Vi all offer the same data limit, but the experience is not the same. The price, network strength, speed, and extra benefits change how each plan feels in real life. Some plans focus on low cost, while others focus on stability or added services.

This comparison looks at each option in a simple, neutral way so you can decide what suits your daily use best.

BSNL 1.5GB Per Day Recharge Plan In India

BSNL offers a Rs 141 plan with 1.5GB data per day for 30 days. It includes unlimited local and STD calls and 200 SMS. This plan is not available in the Mumbai circle.

This option mainly suits users who want the lowest possible cost. It works better in rural and semi-urban areas where BSNL has a steady presence.

In many cities, users may notice slower internet speeds and patchy coverage. Streaming and large downloads can take longer. The plan meets basic needs but may not feel smooth for heavy daily use.

Jio 1.5GB Per Day Recharge Plan In India

Jio’s Rs 299 plan provides 1.5GB per day for 28 days with unlimited calls and SMS. It also includes access to Jio apps.

This plan fits users who want a stable connection for regular tasks like video calls, social media, and online classes. Jio has wide coverage across most parts of India.

Compared to BSNL, it costs more, but the network experience is usually more consistent. It sits in the middle in terms of price and performance.

Airtel 1.5GB Per Day Recharge Plan In India

Airtel offers a Rs 349 plan with 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, and access to OTT services. In some areas, unlimited 5G is available.

This plan is often chosen by users who depend on fast and steady internet. Airtel performs well in urban locations and during travel.

It is the costliest among these options. The higher price reflects network strength and added services rather than just data.

Vi 1.5GB Per Day Data Add-On Plan

Vi’s Rs 208 option gives 1.5GB per day for 30 days, but it is only an add-on. It does not include calling or service validity.

It works for existing Vi users who already have an active base plan and need more daily data. On its own, it cannot be used.

All plans offer the same daily data. What differs is cost, speed, and coverage. The right choice depends on whether you value savings, stability, or network strength.