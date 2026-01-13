Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyWhich Is The Best Recharge Plan Under Rs 100 In India?

Which Is The Best Recharge Plan Under Rs 100 In India?

Not all under Rs 100 plans are equal. Here’s how Jio, Vi, Airtel and BSNL stack up when it comes to data, calls and overall value for money.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In India, where every rupee matters, mobile recharge plans under Rs 100 are a lifeline. Students, daily wage workers, and budget users depend on these packs for quick data, calls, or short-term use. Telecom companies know this well. That’s why Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL are fighting hard in this space. Each brand is trying to win users with cheap data, small talktime, or short validity packs. 

Some focus on unlimited internet, while others offer more data for less money. Here’s a simple look at who gives you what.

Airtel Under Rs 100 Recharge Plans: Best For Unlimited Data

Airtel is leading this space when it comes to short-term unlimited internet. It is one of the few operators offering “unlimited” data even under Rs 100.

The Airtel Rs 49 plan gives you unlimited data for one full day. It’s perfect when you need fast internet for urgent work. The Rs 99 plan offers unlimited data for two days, making it a great weekend pack.

There’s also an Rs 26 plan with 1.5GB for one day and an Rs 77 plan that gives 5GB for seven days. Choose Airtel if you need heavy internet for a short time.

Jio Under Rs 100 Recharge Plans: Simple Talktime & Add-Ons

Reliance Jio plays it safe in this price range. It doesn’t push unlimited packs. Instead, it focuses on the basics.

You can recharge with talktime vouchers starting from Rs 10. These are useful if you mainly make calls. Jio also offers data vouchers that you can add to your existing plan when you run out of data. Pick Jio if you already have a main plan and just need a small top-up.

Vi Under Rs 100 Data Plans: More Data For Less

Vodafone Idea is all about giving you more data at a low price.

Its Rs 22 plan offers 1GB for one day. The Rs 69 plan gives 6GB for seven days, which is great for YouTube and social media. There’s also an Rs 101 plan with 5GB for 30 days, perfect for users who already have a base plan. Go with Vi if you want bigger data packs without daily limits.

BSNL Under Rs 100 Plans: Cheapest Weekly Combo

BSNL remains the most affordable option for basic users. Its Rs 59 plan offers unlimited calls and 1GB data per day for seven days. Talktime top-ups start from Rs 10, helping you keep your SIM active at the lowest cost. Choose BSNL if you want the cheapest combo of calls and data.

Which Under Rs 100 Recharge Plan Suits You Best?

If you need unlimited internet for a short burst, Airtel is the best pick. If you just want small talk time or extra data on top of your main plan, Jio works well. Vi is perfect for users who want more data at flexible prices. And if your goal is the lowest-cost combo with calls and data, BSNL is the clear winner.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which mobile operator offers unlimited data under Rs 100 in India?

Airtel is a leading operator offering unlimited data plans under Rs 100. For example, their Rs 49 plan provides unlimited data for one day, and the Rs 99 plan offers unlimited data for two days.

What kind of recharge plans does Jio offer under Rs 100?

Jio focuses on basic talktime vouchers starting from Rs 10 and data vouchers. These are ideal for users who need to add to their existing plan or primarily make calls.

Which operator provides more data for less money under Rs 100?

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is best for users wanting more data at a low price. Their Rs 69 plan offers 6GB for seven days, and the Rs 101 plan gives 5GB for 30 days.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
